Packers-Buccaneers Trade Idea Lands Green Bay Top-3 Defender

The Green Bay Packers lost a veteran defensive tackle for the season, and one team writer believes the answer might be waiting on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster that has started to turn its season around.

A’Shawn Robinson has been one of the NFL’s highest-graded interior defenders in 2026 despite playing less than half of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps. With the trade deadline approaching, Packers Wire’s Brandon Carwile wants general manager Brian Gutekunst to make a call.

Packers A’Shawn Robinson Trade Pitch Has a Clear Price

In a Nov. 3 trade deadline discussion, Carwile singled out Robinson as a possible solution after Green Bay lost Javon Hargrave to a season-ending Achilles injury.

“If I’m Brian Gutekunst, I’m picking up the phone and calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about Robinson,” Carwile wrote.

His reasoning starts with Robinson’s performance rather than his name recognition. Carwile pointed out that the veteran is “currently ranked second in run defense grade and third in overall defensive grade among defensive linemen this season, per Pro Football Focus.”

Those rankings check out on PFF’s player page, which lists Robinson with an 88.3 run-defense grade and an 85.8 overall grade. His pass-rush grade, however, is 56.5, making his strongest potential contribution to Green Bay considerably clearer.

Robinson has 22 tackles, a sack and two interceptions through eight games. Both interceptions came earlier in the season, against Minnesota and Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old also has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Yet he hasn’t been an every-down player for Tampa Bay. Robinson has logged roughly 45% of the Buccaneers’ defensive snaps, a smaller role than his history as a frequent starter might suggest.

Carwile also noted the team’s recent turnaround: Tampa Bay has won three of its past four games after an 0-4 start. Trading a productive defender while making up ground in the standings would therefore require some convincing.

Javon Hargrave Injury Creates Packers Defensive Line Opportunity

Hargrave was lost for the year with an Achilles injury in September, one of several season-ending setbacks Green Bay has absorbed. Without him, the Packers have relied on Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and other interior linemen to handle the work.

The team enters its next game at 5-3, having won four of its previous five. A defensive tackle who specializes in stopping the run could offer additional depth for a team that expects to compete in a crowded NFC North race.

Robinson wouldn’t arrive as a long-term commitment. Tampa Bay signed him to a one-year contract in March after the Carolina Panthers released him. The former 2016 second-round pick has played for five NFL franchises and made 106 starts before arriving with the Buccaneers.

That contract is central to Carwile’s proposed price.

“The Buccaneers signed Robinson to a one-year deal this offseason so he may not be part of their long-term plans,” Carwile wrote.

He added, “Green Bay could afford to add depth to its defensive line and it may take only a Day 3 pick to acquire Robinson.”

A Day 3 pick would mean a fourth-, fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round selection. It is Carwile’s estimated cost, not a reported demand from Tampa Bay or evidence of negotiations.

The two teams already faced each other Oct. 4, when Green Bay beat Tampa Bay 17-14. Robinson recorded two combined tackles in that game. The proposal would put him on the other side of that matchup for the stretch run.