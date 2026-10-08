Packers Named Trade Fit for ‘Big-Name’ Titans Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers may not be desperate for another receiver, but Jayden Reed’s season-ending neck injury makes the position worth watching before the NFL trade deadline.

One possible target now comes from the Tennessee Titans.

PFF’s Bradley Locker named Green Bay as one of three possible fits for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, a former 1,000-yard playmaker whose role has nearly disappeared through the first four games of the 2026 season.

Packers Named Possible Trade Fit for Calvin Ridley

Ridley has just three catches for 48 yards on five targets through four games, a sharp drop from the production he once gave Tennessee.

Locker identified Ridley as one of 15 players who could be moved before the Nov. 10 trade deadline and pointed to his shrinking role as a reason the Titans could listen.

Ridley “has fallen out of favor in 2026, averaging 0.74 yards per route run while earning just five targets through four games,” Locker wrote.

“The Titans have a young and deep receiver room, which makes the 31-year-old Ridley expendable.”

Locker listed the Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders as possible fits.

Green Bay’s inclusion makes more sense after what happened to Reed. Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz reported that Reed will undergo season-ending neck surgery after suffering the injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

That took one of Jordan Love’s most versatile weapons out of the offense for the rest of the season.

Calvin Ridley Could Give Packers Another Proven Weapon

The Packers still have production at receiver.

Christian Watson has 20 catches for 331 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Second-year receiver Matthew Golden has added 18 receptions for 274 yards and two scores, while Skyy Moore has worked in the slot in Reed’s absence. Savion Williams also returned to practice this week.

Ridley would give Love another veteran option rather than arrive as someone Green Bay needs to immediately make its No. 1 receiver.

The former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick has four career 1,000-yard seasons. He posted 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 before signing with Tennessee, then followed that with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

His production has fallen off considerably since.

Ridley appeared in only seven games in 2025 while dealing with multiple leg injuries, finishing with 17 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns. He has been targeted only five times this season despite appearing in all four games.

Green Bay also has reason to think bigger than simply filling snaps. At 2-2 through four games, the Packers remain in the NFC playoff picture, and a healthy Ridley would bring a proven vertical threat with postseason experience. He has averaged 14.3 yards per reception over his career and has 40 touchdown catches.

There would also be a financial consideration. Over the Cap lists Ridley with a $15.2 million cap charge this season after he reworked his contract with Tennessee. His 2027 cap charge jumps to $29.75 million.

That doesn’t make Ridley an automatic fit for Green Bay, especially with Watson and Golden already producing.

But the Packers lost Reed for the year, while the Titans are 0-4 and barely using Ridley. If Tennessee is ready to move on, the circumstances at least make Green Bay a team worth watching.