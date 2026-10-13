Packers Trade Idea Targets Commanders’ $90 Million Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers may have to look outside the organization after losing Javon Hargrave for the rest of the season.

Hargrave suffered a torn Achilles late in Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears, leaving Green Bay suddenly thin along the interior of its defensive line.

That has already started the trade conversation.

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne as one of three potential trade targets for the Packers before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Payne, a former Pro Bowler playing in the final year of a four-year, $90 million contract, would give Green Bay an experienced replacement in the middle.

Packers Named Potential Trade Fit for Daron Payne

Payne has spent his entire nine-year career in Washington, but the Commanders’ ugly start could make this the year that finally changes.

“Daron Payne has been the subject of trade rumors a few times, yet he’s spent all nine seasons of his career with Washington. Could this be the year he gets moved?” Pereles wrote.

Washington is 1-3-1 after Sunday’s tie against the New York Giants, a game that ended with a costly clock-management sequence in overtime.

Payne, 29, is also approaching free agency.

He signed his four-year, $90 million extension in 2023 after a breakout season in which he recorded 11.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits while earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

His availability has been another strength.

Pereles noted that Payne has missed only two games over the past seven seasons and remains a major piece of Washington’s run defense. He also recorded his first sack of the season in the Commanders’ latest game.

“Payne, 29, is coming off his best game of the year, which included a sack,” Pereles wrote. “He has generally been a dependable, available starter in the middle, and he’s a significant part of what’s been a solid run defense this year.”

Washington’s record could ultimately make the bigger difference.

If the Commanders continue falling out of contention, moving a veteran on an expiring contract for draft compensation would make sense.

Javon Hargrave Injury Leaves Major Hole for Packers

Green Bay didn’t expect to be shopping for defensive tackles this early.

Hargrave signed a two-year, $23 million contract during the offseason and immediately became an important part of the Packers’ interior rotation.

He was carted off late against Chicago, and testing Monday confirmed a torn Achilles that will end his season. :chatgpt-content-reference{index=”0″}

The Packers were already dealing with depth issues up front.

Warren Brinson is on injured reserve, while Jordon Riley has remained on the physically unable to perform list during his recovery from an Achilles injury. Anthony Campbell also missed the Bears game with an ankle injury.

That leaves Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and Jonathan Ford as Green Bay’s healthy interior defensive linemen, according to Pereles.

The Packers are 3-2 and still positioned to contend in the NFC, which makes standing pat more difficult if the front office believes another defensive tackle can help.

Green Bay also has draft capital to work with.

The Packers no longer own their 2027 first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade, but Pereles noted they still hold their other selections along with an additional fourth-rounder acquired from the Dallas Cowboys.

Payne would likely be more than a short-term depth addition.

He has been one of Washington’s most durable defensive starters for years and has already proven he can provide interior pressure at a Pro Bowl level.

Whether the Commanders are willing to move him remains another question.

But with Hargrave done for the year, Payne now stands out as one of the bigger names Green Bay could consider before the deadline.