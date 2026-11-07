Packers Get Discouraging Trade Message On Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The Green Bay Packers have been among the teams interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but a new assessment suggests a blockbuster deal is unlikely, even with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

Green Bay’s rushing offense has struggled through eight games, yet one Packers beat writer believes the reasons go beyond who is carrying the football. And the Packers’ draft-pick situation presents another obstacle.

Packers Get Discouraging Jonathan Taylor Trade Assessment

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman cast doubt on Green Bay acquiring Taylor or two other running backs mentioned as trade candidates.

“I don’t see the Packers trading for a Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall or Tony Pollard,” Schneidman wrote.

The biggest issue isn’t necessarily Taylor’s talent. Schneidman argued that “the run game’s biggest problem is the blocking,” making an expensive backfield addition a questionable fix.

Taylor, a former Wisconsin star and three-time Pro Bowler, might also cost a first-round pick. Green Bay already sent its 2027 first-round selection to Dallas as part of the Micah Parsons trade last year.

Even if the Colts lower their demands, Schneidman questioned whether the Packers would part with two middle-round selections. He also didn’t see an obvious Green Bay player who would entice another team in a trade package.

Then there’s Josh Jacobs. The veteran returned in October after spending six games on the commissioner’s exempt list and remains under an NFL investigation involving additional allegations. Jacobs said Wednesday that he isn’t concerned about missing more games.

Schneidman acknowledged a longer absence for Jacobs could change the Packers’ thinking. Otherwise, acquiring Taylor would create another question: Would Green Bay keep both backs, or try to move Jacobs?

He also expressed doubts about the logic of pursuing Pollard, who is at a similar career stage to Jacobs. Taylor and Hall could represent longer-term options, but fitting either alongside Jacobs would be difficult.

Packers Have Reportedly Checked In on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The assessment contrasts with reports that Green Bay is interested in acquiring Taylor. NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack reported that the Packers were among teams showing interest, citing NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz also previously named Green Bay among interested teams, along with Minnesota, Denver, Cincinnati and the New York Giants. He said the asking price was considered too high, although a trade remained possible.

Indianapolis has already traded Quenton Nelson to Seattle and DeForest Buckner to San Francisco. Schultz reported Thursday that the Colts plan to revisit offers after Sunday’s game against Dallas unless a team makes an exceptional proposal beforehand.

For Green Bay, the need is apparent. The Packers entered Week 10 averaging an NFL-low 60.6 rushing yards per game. Jacobs has managed 75 yards on 32 carries since returning to the lineup.

Coach Matt LaFleur has suggested the responsibility goes beyond the backfield. Following Green Bay’s win over Carolina, he said inconsistent blocking details, execution and play calls have all contributed to the struggles.

“I would say it was more the collective,” LaFleur said.

The Packers also have other positions to consider before Tuesday’s deadline, including offensive line, defensive tackle and tight end. Spending significant draft capital on Taylor would leave fewer resources to address those needs.

Taylor would provide immediate star power, but his arrival wouldn’t automatically improve the blocking in front of him. That’s the argument Schneidman raises as general manager Brian Gutekunst weighs whether to pursue a blockbuster or focus on smaller improvements.