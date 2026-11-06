Packers Face Patriots Defender Who Disliked Green Bay Since Childhood

The Green Bay Packers are readying for a battle in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and one opposing defender isn’t hiding his personal feelings about Green Bay.

Patriots outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones put forth a blunt admission prior to Sunday’s Nov. 8 matchup, revealing that he has disliked the Packers since childhood.

And the veteran made it clear that he wants to turn those feelings into a strong performance against Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.

Patriots’ Dre’Mont Jones Admits He Doesn’t Like Packers

Jones didn’t mince words when asked about facing Green Bay during a Patriots media availability.

“Me personally, I don’t like the Packers, man. Growing up I ain’t like ’em,” Jones said. “So, there’s no extra boost. I already got boost when I’m out there,” Jones continued. “Playing football gives me the boost. I wanna play the Packers, I wanna beat the Packers. I wanna try my best to disrupt the quarterback.”

Jones didn’t elaborate on why he developed negative feelings toward the Packers growing up.

Nevertheless, his remarks outline that he’s looking forward to taking on Green Bay and potentially making life painful for Love.

The Packers will have a shot to answer Jones’ words on the field Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Packers’ Jordan Love Faces Patriots Defense Looking to Build on Strong Outing

Jones’ comments come as Green Bay preps for a New England defense that has demonstrated its ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The Patriots recorded five sacks in their 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, their highest single-game total of the season.

Meanwhile, Love has been carrying a heavy offensive burden for the Packers amid the team’s problems establishing a decent rushing attack.

The Green Bay quarterback heads into Sunday’s matchup with an NFL-leading 2,246 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes through eight games, according to The Associated Press.

Green Bay also has uncertainty along its offensive line.

Center Sean Rhyan and offensive lineman Travis Glover both missed practice Thursday, Nov. 5, per the Packers’ official injury report.

Jones himself was limited in practice by shoulder and knee issues, leaving his health worth monitoring ahead of kickoff.

Whether Jones can deliver the disruption he’s seeking remains to be seen, but his comments have added more juice to the Packers’ upcoming trip to New England.