Packers Urged to Look at RBs Other Than Jonathan Taylor

The Green Bay Packers have been connected to several high-profile running backs ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but one ESPN analyst believes they should expand their search.

ESPN’s Ben Solak urged Green Bay on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to explore extra trade possibilities past Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee Titans veteran Tony Pollard.

Solak identified the Packers as one of four legitimate playoff contenders with serious rushing attack problems, suggesting that the demand for running backs could lead to unexpected deals before the Nov. 10 deadline.

His judgment ties in with qualms around Josh Jacobs, whose return hasn’t done much to revive Green Bay’s weak ground game.

ESPN Urges Packers to Expand Running Back Trade Search

Solak discussed the running back market in his weekly ESPN column, pointing to the demand among contenders and the steep asking price Indianapolis has reportedly placed on Taylor.

The analyst argued that Green Bay and the Minnesota Vikings should ponder alternatives instead of fixating their attention to the most frequently discussed names.

“If I were general manager of the Vikings or the Packers … I’d be making calls beyond the obvious options from the Colts and Titans,” Solak wrote.

Solak also expressed concern about Green Bay’s dependence on its passing game, noting that the Packers are hoping to make a deep postseason run despite their inability to consistently run the football.

The analyst subsequently identified several intriguing possibilities around the league, including Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Los Angeles Rams backup Blake Corum.

Jeanty, a former first-round pick, has struggled to maintain a significant role in Las Vegas’ offense. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. outcarried him 25-2 in Week 8, prompting Solak to question whether a contender could acquire Jeanty for a Day 2 draft selection.

Meanwhile, Corum has received a growing workload behind Kyren Williams, recording 29 touches compared to Williams’ 35 over the Rams’ past two games.

Solak acknowledged that Los Angeles likely values its running back combination but suggested that interested teams should at least inquire about Corum’s availability.

Josh Jacobs’ Off-Field Situation Adds Urgency to Packers’ Trade Decision

Green Bay’s backfield concerns have persisted despite Jacobs returning from the commissioner’s exempt list in Week 7.

The three-time Pro Bowler has accumulated just 75 rushing yards on 32 carries through two games, averaging 2.3 yards per attempt, per the Packers’ official statistics.

Jacobs managed only 39 rushing yards on 21 attempts during Green Bay’s 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29.

The Packers have averaged an NFL-worst 60.6 rushing yards per game through eight contests, leaving quarterback Jordan Love responsible for much of the offense’s production.

Jacobs’ long-term availability also is unknown because of the NFL’s ongoing personal conduct investigation, which now includes additional allegations involving the running back.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, however, indicated Monday that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with the organization while the league completes its review.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Nov. 2 that Green Bay is among several teams aggressively pursuing Taylor.

The Colts reportedly want at least a second-round pick plus additional compensation for their star running back, potentially complicating a deal for Green Bay.

With Green Bay holding a 5-3 record and the trade deadline approaching, the organization has limited time to address a rushing attack that remains among its most significant weaknesses.