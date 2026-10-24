Packers Turn to Former 3rd-Round Pick, Veteran in Wake of Franklin Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are turning to an unforeseen starting combination at linebacker after injury rocked their defense.

With Zaire Franklin ruled out for Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions, two defenders are being thrust into the spotlight.

Those players are Ty’Ron Hopper and Isaiah McDuffie, who will be tasked with filling a substantial void in Green Bay’s defense.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky shared video Friday, Oct. 23, showing the linebackers going through drills together.

“The Packers new starting LB combination of Ty’Ron Hopper (59) and Isaiah McDuffie (58),” Demovsky wrote.

Franklin suffered a shin injury during Thursday’s practice, leaving Green Bay without both of its original starting linebackers.

Packers Turn to Hopper, McDuffie After Franklin Injury

Franklin being out makes the defense shakier as the group is working with the effects of a season-ending Achilles injury to Edgerrin Cooper.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that Franklin will miss Sunday’s game since he took a knee to his shin during a practice collision.

However, LaFleur indicated the veteran isn’t expected to require an extended absence.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too long term,” LaFleur said, according to the Packers’ official website.

The loss, nevertheless, opens up a big-time chance for Hopper, a former third-round pick out of Missouri.

The 2024 draft selection has displayed nice progress, including a goal-line interception of Case Keenum during Green Bay’s 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11.

Sunday would mark just the third start of Hopper’s NFL career.

LaFleur believes the young linebacker has earned it.

“He’s maximized (his reps). He’s taken advantage of them,” LaFleur said. “His progression has been pretty cool to watch.”

On the other side, McDuffie has more experience to bring to the table.

The sixth-year veteran had accumulated 40 career starts entering October and has previously handled important responsibilities in Green Bay’s defense.

He and Hopper have shared playing time alongside Franklin since Cooper’s injury.

But with both original starters unavailable, that rotation is becoming the foundation of the linebacker corps.

Packers’ New Starting Duo Faces Test Against Lions

The tough task awaiting Green Bay’s revamped linebacker combination is noteworthy.

Detroit features one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whose speed and versatility can heavily stress linebackers and others.

Stopping Gibbs will require disciplined tackling and gap assignments, especially with two new starters operating together.

The Packers will also need to account for the responsibilities Franklin leaves behind.

The former Pro Bowler has registered 41 tackles through six games since arriving from the Indianapolis Colts in an offseason trade.

Franklin has also served as a defensive captain and helped communicate calls throughout Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers do have additional depth available in Nick Niemann, whom LaFleur identified as another possible contributor.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper and Nick Niemann, if need be, to go in there and do a great job for us,” LaFleur said.

Green Bay enters Sunday’s game with a 4-2 record and three consecutive victories.

Keeping that streak alive may hinge on how swiftly Hopper and McDuffie adjust to their expanded roles.

Most likely against Detroit, they won’t have much margin for error.