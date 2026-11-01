Packers Face Steep Price for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor: Report

More Jonathan Taylor information has surfaced as the Green Bay Packers‘ interest continues.

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly demanding a big return for their superstar running back, but there’s growing belief that the organization will ultimately move him before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday, Nov. 1 that Green Bay remains among several teams that have checked in on Taylor’s availability.

Although Indianapolis’ current asking price is considered too high, Schultz indicated that sources believe a trade is now more likely to happen than not.

The scenario is intriguing for the Packers, who are exploring a potential backfield upgrade amid problems with veteran running back Josh Jacobs.

Packers Receive Encouraging Jonathan Taylor Trade Forecast

Schultz identified the Packers as one of five teams that have inquired about acquiring Taylor, alongside the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Indianapolis has yet to receive an offer that meets its expectations.

“The asking price is believed to be too high right now,” Schultz reported Sunday, adding that his sources believe a trade is “leaning to be more likely than not at this point.”

So, the Colts could eventually find common ground with an interested team despite their current demands.

But Schultz’s report doesn’t establish the Packers as the favorites to acquire Taylor, and there’s no indication that Indianapolis will agree to lower its asking price soon.

The update follows reporting from Packers insider Bill Huber, who confirmed Green Bay’s interest Saturday, Oct. 31.

“It’s on the table,” a source told Huber regarding the possibility of the Packers acquiring Taylor.

The price is the main consideration.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Indianapolis had rejected an offer involving a 2027 second-round draft pick and another selection.

The Colts could seek a package similar to the compensation the Carolina Panthers received when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

Green Bay also has a roadblock because it no longer possesses its 2027 first-round selection following the blockbuster acquisition of Micah Parsons.

Packers’ Josh Jacobs Saga Piques Jonathan Taylor Interest

The trade development comes as Green Bay hasn’t put forward a consistent rushing attack.

Jacobs returned from a six-game absence in October, but the former All-Pro has managed just 75 rushing yards on 32 carries through two appearances this season.

During the Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, Jacobs recorded only 39 yards on 21 rushing attempts, averaging 1.9 yards per carry.

The veteran’s additional abuse allegations emerged from previously undisclosed police records as well, so he’s under fresh scrutiny.

Jacobs’ attorneys have disputed the allegations, while the NFL confirmed Saturday that it intends to review the newly publicized information.

Taylor is a great alternative for a Packers team aiming to strengthen its running game.

The 27-year-old has recorded 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through seven appearances this season, with consecutive campaigns of more than 1,400 rushing yards.

However, he’s a big-time financial investment after signing a two-year, $44 million extension with Indianapolis in August.

For now, the Packers are among the interested organizations. But who knows if Green Bay is willing to meet Indianapolis’ demands to get the move done.