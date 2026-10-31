Packers Eye Blockbuster Jonathan Taylor Move: Report

The Green Bay Packers‘ pursuit of Jonathan Taylor has surfaced new information, with a report confirming that a potential trade for the superstar running back is under consideration.

Packers insider Bill Huber reported Saturday, Oct. 31, that Green Bay is genuinely interested in acquiring Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The Packers face renewed unpredictability regarding Josh Jacobs, who’s facing additional allegations of abusive behavior following the release of previously undisclosed police records.

Although Jacobs recently returned to action following a six-game absence, the NFL’s ongoing investigation could complicate Green Bay’s plans at running back.

And Huber’s reporting notes the organization hasn’t ruled out making a blockbuster move before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Packers Insider Confirms Jonathan Taylor Trade Remains Possible

Huber provided a direct update regarding Green Bay’s interest in Taylor in his Saturday report for Packers On SI.

“It’s on the table,” a source told Huber regarding the possibility of the Packers acquiring Taylor.

The confirmation adds another dimension to earlier reports suggesting Green Bay was among several organizations expressing interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, acquiring the 27-year-old would require the Packers to part with valuable draft capital.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Indianapolis has already rejected an offer consisting of a 2027 second-round selection and another draft pick.

According to Pelissero’s reporting for The Sweep, the Colts could seek compensation comparable to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

That transaction involved four draft picks, including second-, third- and fourth-round selections.

Green Bay already lacks a 2027 first-round pick following its blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, making another expensive acquisition potentially difficult.

Nevertheless, Taylor could represent a substantial upgrade for the Packers’ struggling rushing attack.

The former All-Pro has recorded 587 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through seven appearances this season, following consecutive campaigns with more than 1,400 yards.

His production could offer a big ol’ boost to an offense that managed just 66 rushing yards on 26 attempts during Thursday’s 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Jacobs’ Iffy Future Could Influence Packers’ Trade Plans

Green Bay’s probable interest in Taylor has taken on more noteworthiness due to the issues surrounding Jacobs.

Per NBC 26’s reporting on newly released police records, three additional women accused the Packers running back of abusive behavior in incidents allegedly occurring between 2021 and 2022.

The allegations emerged during the investigation into a separate May 2026 incident involving Jacobs, which resulted in his September no-contest plea to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

Jacobs’ attorneys responded Saturday by describing the newly disclosed allegations as uncorroborated and emphasizing that prosecutors had already reviewed them before reaching a plea agreement.

The NFL confirmed that it intends to examine the allegations as part of its ongoing investigation.

The situation introduces additional worry about Jacobs’ availability moving forward, although the league hasn’t announced further discipline.

Huber suggested that the happenings could strengthen Green Bay’s motivation to pursue Taylor, notably because of the chance of moving on from Jacobs after this season.

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension with Indianapolis in August and remains under contract through the 2028 campaign.

According to Huber, Green Bay could potentially offset much of Taylor’s future salary by moving on from Jacobs, who carries a $12.2 million base salary for 2027.

Nonetheless, a trade would present financial and personnel considerations, especially with the Packers battling questions about their offensive line.

And as of now, Green Bay’s reported interest is just that, with no agreement with Indianapolis yet.