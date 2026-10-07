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Packers Hint at Newly Signed Ex-Pro Bowler’s Start Ahead of Bears Game

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Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Kevin Zeitler #71 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers appear ready to move forward with Kevin Zeitler at right guard.

The veteran’s path into the lineup became clearer during the Packers’ Oct. 7 practice.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported from practice that Zeitler was working as Green Bay’s starting right guard, a notable change from the previous week. Zeitler didn’t take these reps before ultimately being inactive for the Packers’ 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That makes Wednesday’s alignment the strongest indication yet that the 36-year-old could make his Packers debut against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11.

It also comes only a day after offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich remained deliberately noncommittal about Zeitler’s status.

“I don’t wanna say that he’s gonna play this week. He might,” Stenavich said, per Schneidman (via Heavy).

Green Bay apparently took a step toward answering that question Wednesday.

Zeitler Gets Starting Reps After Packers Took Cautious Approach

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Guard Kevin Zeitler #70 of the Baltimore Ravens lines up against the defense of the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Packers signed Zeitler to a one-year, $4.05 million contract on Sept. 30 as injuries and inconsistent play forced the team to rework its offensive line.

Zeitler arrived without the benefit of training camp and had not participated in an NFL practice since last season. Despite practicing three times before the Tampa Bay game, Green Bay chose to keep him inactive.

Head coach Matt LaFleur explained afterward that the decision centered on giving Zeitler an appropriate ramp-up period.

“The guy just got here this week,” LaFleur said. “I think it was unfair to him. We got to ramp him up, give him a ramp-up period.”

Zeitler’s absence opened the door for Travis Glover to make his first NFL start at right guard.

The reorganized unit performed well. Packers.com noted that Jordan Love was not sacked and was hit only twice, while Green Bay rushed for 86 yards against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the weekend ranked second against the run.

Glover’s performance is good news for Green Bay.

But Wednesday’s practice, nevertheless, suggests Zeitler is moving toward the role the Packers envisioned for him when they made the late-September investment.

Packers Could Be Closing in on Preferred Offensive Line

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 22: Laken Tomlinson #70 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zeitler stepping in would represent a change for an offensive line that has been shuffled repeatedly through the first month.

Laken Tomlinson made his Packers debut at left guard against Tampa Bay, while Glover handled the right side. Starting guards Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk were both inactive because of injuries.

Despite the turnover, LaFleur called the Buccaneers game the offensive line’s best collective performance of the season.

“I thought all in all just the whole unit played — that was the best we’ve played together for one game,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com.

Zeitler hands Green Bay more quality to raise the unit’s potential.

He has started 213 of his 214 regular-season appearances and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023. The longtime right guard brings substantially more experience to the spot than Green Bay’s other current options.

LaFleur previously said Zeitler would get into the lineup “as soon as he feels good and ready to go.”

A week ago, the Packers didn’t believe he had reached that point.

By Wednesday, they’re putting him in the starting lineup at practice.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers Hint at Newly Signed Ex-Pro Bowler’s Start Ahead of Bears Game

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