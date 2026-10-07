Packers Hint at Newly Signed Ex-Pro Bowler’s Start Ahead of Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers appear ready to move forward with Kevin Zeitler at right guard.

The veteran’s path into the lineup became clearer during the Packers’ Oct. 7 practice.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported from practice that Zeitler was working as Green Bay’s starting right guard, a notable change from the previous week. Zeitler didn’t take these reps before ultimately being inactive for the Packers’ 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That makes Wednesday’s alignment the strongest indication yet that the 36-year-old could make his Packers debut against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11.

It also comes only a day after offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich remained deliberately noncommittal about Zeitler’s status.

“I don’t wanna say that he’s gonna play this week. He might,” Stenavich said, per Schneidman (via Heavy).

Green Bay apparently took a step toward answering that question Wednesday.

Zeitler Gets Starting Reps After Packers Took Cautious Approach

The Packers signed Zeitler to a one-year, $4.05 million contract on Sept. 30 as injuries and inconsistent play forced the team to rework its offensive line.

Zeitler arrived without the benefit of training camp and had not participated in an NFL practice since last season. Despite practicing three times before the Tampa Bay game, Green Bay chose to keep him inactive.

Head coach Matt LaFleur explained afterward that the decision centered on giving Zeitler an appropriate ramp-up period.

“The guy just got here this week,” LaFleur said. “I think it was unfair to him. We got to ramp him up, give him a ramp-up period.”

Zeitler’s absence opened the door for Travis Glover to make his first NFL start at right guard.

The reorganized unit performed well. Packers.com noted that Jordan Love was not sacked and was hit only twice, while Green Bay rushed for 86 yards against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the weekend ranked second against the run.

Glover’s performance is good news for Green Bay.

But Wednesday’s practice, nevertheless, suggests Zeitler is moving toward the role the Packers envisioned for him when they made the late-September investment.

Packers Could Be Closing in on Preferred Offensive Line

Zeitler stepping in would represent a change for an offensive line that has been shuffled repeatedly through the first month.

Laken Tomlinson made his Packers debut at left guard against Tampa Bay, while Glover handled the right side. Starting guards Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk were both inactive because of injuries.

Despite the turnover, LaFleur called the Buccaneers game the offensive line’s best collective performance of the season.

“I thought all in all just the whole unit played — that was the best we’ve played together for one game,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com.

Zeitler hands Green Bay more quality to raise the unit’s potential.

He has started 213 of his 214 regular-season appearances and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023. The longtime right guard brings substantially more experience to the spot than Green Bay’s other current options.

LaFleur previously said Zeitler would get into the lineup “as soon as he feels good and ready to go.”

A week ago, the Packers didn’t believe he had reached that point.

By Wednesday, they’re putting him in the starting lineup at practice.