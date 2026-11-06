Packers Trade Idea for Eagles’ 3-Time Pro Bowler Called ‘Pipe Dream’

The Green Bay Packers have kept winning without much help from their running game, and a new CBS Sports trade proposal would tackle the problem at the line of scrimmage rather than by replacing the running back.

With Green Bay at 5-3, offensive line questions are becoming harder to ignore. The proposed fix would mean acquiring a three-time Pro Bowl guard from the Philadelphia Eagles before the Nov. 10 deadline, though the writer labels the move a “pipe dream.”

Packers Get ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Scenario for Eagles Guard

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta named Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson as Green Bay’s pipe-dream trade target in his Nov. 6 exercise for playoff contenders.

Acosta described the Packers’ rushing offense as “simply mortifying” and pointed to advanced numbers that help explain the assessment. Green Bay ranks 29th in rushing success rate and explosive-run rate on designed running back carries, last in expected points added per carry and 31st in yards before contact per carry.

Acosta argued that Dickerson’s physicality could change the way Green Bay blocks at the point of attack. The left guard position has been “a revolving door” while the Packers experiment with Aaron Banks, Donovan Jennings and other combinations.

The Packers invested heavily in Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million deal in 2025, but injuries have complicated his second season. Veteran Laken Tomlinson has been moved between guard spots, and Kevin Zeitler also is being worked into the mix.

Dickerson, 28, offers a strong résumé. A second-round pick in 2021, he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections with Philadelphia and was a key blocker during the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship season in 2024.

Packers’ Rushing Problems Make Landon Dickerson an Intriguing Fit

The issue has followed Green Bay from September into November despite its winning record. The problems continued in Green Bay’s 27-19 win over Carolina on Oct. 29. The Packers rushed 26 times for just 66 yards, despite facing a Panthers defense that entered the contest with the NFL’s worst rushing numbers.

Jordan Love said afterward that Green Bay must improve its running game, especially when trying to finish off opponents late. Getting Josh Jacobs back in the lineup has not instantly fixed the blocking or the lack of explosive plays.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the struggles again Nov. 2. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford reported LaFleur considered the problems collective, with execution and play-calling both contributing.

Dickerson also comes with questions. He underwent a meniscus procedure in 2025, then suffered another knee injury this season and spent several weeks on injured reserve. Philadelphia activated him Oct. 26, giving the Eagles back a player they still value highly.

His revised contract runs through 2027 and is worth approximately $36 million over two years, another obstacle to an easy deadline deal. An acquiring team would have to weigh the cost against the risk of his recent injuries.

Green Bay’s defense could receive an internal boost now that Micah Parsons has returned to practice, but no similar answer is assured up front. Acosta’s proposal suggests that the Packers’ most ambitious trade target might be a blocker rather than a ball carrier.