Packers’ Micah Parsons Reveals Attempt to Recruit Rival Coach Over Jonathan Gannon

The Green Bay Packers have gotten strong results from Jonathan Gannon’s defense, even without Micah Parsons on the field. But their star pass rusher apparently had another coach in mind when the team searched for Jeff Hafley’s replacement earlier this year.

Parsons has discussed trying to bring Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to Green Bay, adding an interesting twist to a hiring process that eventually ended with Gannon getting the job.

Micah Parsons Discusses Packers Recruiting Attempt for Brian Flores

In a clip shared Thursday by Bleacher Report, Parsons discussed his attempt to recruit Flores, the defensive coordinator of Green Bay’s NFC North rival, while the Packers were looking for a new defensive leader.

Parsons said that when the Packers were looking to hire their new defensive coordinator, he called Flores to see if he would be interested in coming to Green Bay.

“I called him up and I’m like, ‘Hey B, you want to come up and coach me?'” Parsons said. “I’m trying to recruit him to Green Bay. He said, ‘Man, I love you and who you are, what you represent and how you play… But I gave these people my word I’m coming back to Minnesota.”

The interest makes sense given how highly Parsons has spoken about Flores for years. Back when Parsons played for the Dallas Cowboys, he recalled meeting Flores during the pre-draft process and coming away impressed with the coach.

“This dude is serious,” Parsons said in earlier comments about Flores, quoted in previous remarks about Flores.

Green Bay had an opening in January after Hafley left to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Flores’ future in Minnesota was also being discussed around the league, although the Vikings announced a contract extension for him on Jan. 21.

Four days later, reports emerged that the Packers were hiring Gannon, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach. Green Bay officially announced the move on Feb. 2.

There is an important distinction between Parsons preferring to work with Flores during the search and wanting Gannon removed now. Parsons has also spoken positively about his current coordinator, and there is no indication that Green Bay is reconsidering the position.

Packers’ Jonathan Gannon Has Earned Micah Parsons’ Support

Parsons praised Gannon in May, after speaking with players who had previously worked under the new coordinator.

“I’m extremely excited of what JG is going to bring to the team,” Parsons told The Action Network’s DJ Siddiqi.

Gannon also met Parsons during his interview trip to Green Bay, when Parsons was at the team facility continuing his rehabilitation from a torn ACL. The Packers had already interviewed several candidates before choosing the former Eagles defensive coordinator.

His defense has since given the team plenty to build on. Green Bay held the Chicago Bears to seven points and the Dallas Cowboys to 13 in consecutive victories before Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. Parsons, meanwhile, remains sidelined while working toward his return.

Flores has continued leading one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses in Minnesota. The Vikings entered this week allowing 12.3 points per game, and their heavy blitzing has created problems for opposing offenses. Green Bay experienced that firsthand in its season-opening loss to Minnesota.

Parsons praised Flores again after that game, pointing to how the Vikings put pressure on Jordan Love and the Packers’ offensive line.

Gannon’s approach has been effective in its own right. He has leaned on creative pressures and coverage adjustments while working around injuries, with several Packers defenders praising his willingness to incorporate their input.

For Parsons, the next step is finally getting back onto the field in Gannon’s system. His past interest in Flores provides an intriguing look at what he wanted during the coaching search, even as Green Bay moves forward with the coordinator it hired.