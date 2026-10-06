Packers’ Micah Parsons Sounds Off on $54 Million Falcons Star vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons wasn’t playing Monday night, but he was certainly paying attention to what was happening between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta took a 24-7 lead into halftime despite another quiet start from tight end Kyle Pitts, who caught two passes for 19 yards over the first two quarters.

That was apparently enough for Parsons.

In a post on X during the game, the Packers pass rusher offered a three-word plea regarding Atlanta’s $54 million tight end.

“Free Kyle Pitts!!”

It was short, but Parsons wasn’t exactly jumping into a new conversation. Pitts entered Monday night with only two receptions for 20 yards through Atlanta’s first three games, including another nearly invisible performance against Green Bay just one game earlier.

Micah Parsons Watched Kyle Pitts Struggle Against Packers

The Packers got a firsthand look at how little Pitts has been involved when the Falcons picked up their first win of the season with a 35-14 victory at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24.

Atlanta piled up 498 yards of offense that night. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 256 yards, Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 and Drake London caught nine passes for 194 yards.

Pitts finished with one catch for 5 yards.

That followed an opener against Pittsburgh in which he didn’t record a reception and a Week 2 loss to Carolina when he caught one pass for 15 yards.

Through three games, that left Pitts with two catches for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Monday night at least brought a little more involvement. Pitts matched his season reception total before halftime with two catches for 19 yards.

Still, he remained a small part of an offense that wasn’t exactly struggling without him. Atlanta rolled up 255 yards in the first half against New Orleans, with Robinson rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns and London catching four passes for 82 yards.

The Falcons didn’t need Pitts to build a 17-point lead.

Parsons apparently still wanted to see more.

Packers Star Wants More for Falcons’ $54 Million Tight End

Atlanta made a major commitment to Pitts during the offseason, signing him to a three-year, $54 million extension with $36 million fully guaranteed.

The deal followed one of Pitts’ best seasons since entering the NFL. He caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

That production has disappeared through the opening month of 2026.

Pitts’ slow start is especially noticeable because of how Atlanta has constructed its offense. Robinson and London remain the focal points, and Penix showed against Green Bay that the Falcons can produce explosive plays without feeding their tight end.

Parsons, meanwhile, remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL and meniscus injury he suffered late last season. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Parsons will not return to practice this week, although he continues making progress.

That has apparently left him with enough time to keep an eye on the rest of the league.

Pitts gave him something to talk about.

Atlanta made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history in 2021, then doubled down financially this offseason after his bounce-back 2025 campaign.

Four games into the new deal, though, his role has become noticeable for the wrong reason.