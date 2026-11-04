Packers Cut Ties With Ex-Vikings Preseason Standout Ahead of Patriots Game

The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with a defensive back who had materialized as a preseason standout over the past two years.

Safety Kahlef Hailassie was released from Green Bay’s practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 3, despite recording three interceptions across the 2025 and 2026 preseasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 25-year-old defensive back totaled 17 tackles and four passes defended during that stretch, showcasing his ball-hawking ability before joining the Packers in September.

Green Bay announced Hailassie’s release alongside the additions of linebacker D.J. Johnson, quarterback Cam Miller and safety John Saunders Jr. to the practice squad.

Kahlef Hailassie Recorded 3 Preseason Interceptions With Vikings

Hailassie’s most unforgettable preseason action came on Aug. 9, 2025, when he intercepted two passes during Minnesota’s 20-10 victory over the Houston Texans.

The former Western Kentucky standout collected both interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one off a deflected pass from quarterback Graham Mertz.

Hailassie also finished the bout with three passes defended, making a quick impression after Minnesota’s coaching staff moved him from cornerback to safety.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell commended the defensive back’s instincts and versatility in the performance’s aftermath.

“Not surprised that he was around the football and made some plays,” O’Connell said, according to the Vikings’ Lindsey Young.

O’Connell also underscored Hailassie’s physicality and coverage skills as reasons Minnesota experimented with him at safety.

The defensive back continued making plays during the 2026 preseason.

Hailassie recorded another interception during Minnesota’s 34-6 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Aug. 28, adding seven tackles and a pass defended.

He finished the three-game preseason with 13 tackles and one interception, according to NFL.com.

Despite his preseason production, Hailassie has struggled to establish himself as a regular contributor in the NFL.

The former undrafted free agent has appeared in just two regular-season games since entering the league in 2023.

Packers Replace Kahlef Hailassie With Former Patriots Safety

Green Bay initially signed Hailassie to its practice squad on Sept. 9, shortly before its season opener against Minnesota.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive back previously was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hailassie recorded six defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in his two regular-season appearances with Cleveland.

His departure ends a nearly two-month stint with the Packers, who opted to bring in another young safety as part of their newest roster adjustments.

John Saunders Jr., a former Ole Miss defensive back, joined Green Bay’s practice squad after previously spending time with New England.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound safety signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2025 before joining the Patriots‘ active roster later that season.

Saunders was inactive for two games with New England and dressed without playing in another. He subsequently spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Browns during the 2026 campaign.

Green Bay also added former Carolina Panthers third-round pick D.J. Johnson and quarterback Cam Miller as part of its Tuesday transactions.

The quarterback addition followed the Baltimore Ravens signing Kedon Slovis off Green Bay’s practice squad.

Although Hailassie’s preseason interception stats made him an intriguing choice, the Packers have elected to move forward with Saunders as they get set to face New England.