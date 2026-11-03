Packers Quarterback Poached Off Practice Squad by Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens‘ ongoing quarterback crisis has officially impacted the Green Bay Packers ahead of Week 9’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing third-year quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Packers’ practice squad and to their 53-man roster as a potential option for them in their upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 9.

“A new QB in Baltimore: The Ravens are signing Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero wrote Tuesday on X. The options for Thursday night against Jacksonville now include Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Slovis, who played in two games last season with Arizona.

Slovis signed to the Packers’ practice squad on September 1 after missing the 53-man roster cut with the Cardinals. He has functioned as their No. 3 quarterback all season.

Now, the 2024 undrafted talent will have an opportunity in Baltimore as the Ravens prepare to place two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury that will require surgery — a potentially season-ending procedure.

Packers News: Kedon Slovis’ Exit Clears Spot for New QB

Getty The Ravens have poached Kedon Slovis from the Packers’ practice squad.

The poaching of Slovis would normally threaten to leave the Packers without a third-string quarterback, but their numbers should remain unchanged by Tuesday’s end.

The news about Slovis follows ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s report on Monday that the Packers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller to their practice squad, meaning they will have an immediate replacement for Slovis’ departure.

Miller, a 2025 sixth-round pick, worked out for the Packers in early September but walked away without an offer to stick around. Roughly seven weeks later, though, the team has circled back — perhaps because it knew the Ravens planned to sign Slovis.

The Packers have yet to announce Miller’s signing, but they are free to add him to the 16-man practice squad without making a corresponding roster cut with Slovis leaving.

Could Packers Make More Roster Moves After Slovis News?

Getty Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin missed Week 8’s game with a shin injury.

The Packers won’t need to adjust their roster numbers to add Miller to their ranks, but they might make a few more roster moves before the end of business on November 3.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for November 2, the Packers hosted five players — including three linebackers — for workouts on Monday following their long weekend, setting the stage for more potential roster moves before Week 9’s next game.

The Packers may want additional depth at linebacker with Edgerrin Cooper out for the season and veteran Zaire Franklin currently missing time with a shin injury. Franklin did not practice at all ahead of Week 8’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and his timeline for returning remains unclear.

The Packers would need to make a corresponding cut to sign any of the three linebackers — D.J. Johnson, Dasan McCullough or Reid Williford — to their practice squad or active roster. Defensive ends Vincent Anthony and Seth Coleman also tried out Monday.