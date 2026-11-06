Packers Get ‘Realistic’ Trade Option With Explosive 25-Year-Old RB

The Green Bay Packers have waited for their running game to catch up with their winning record. CBS Sports believes an affordable change of pace from the Tennessee Titans could provide another option before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Josh Jacobs is back, but Green Bay has continued struggling to create running lanes and explosive plays. In a new trade deadline assessment, an NFC contender was paired with a Titans running back whose production and playing time have been limited this season.

Packers Get ‘Realistic’ Trade Scenario for Titans Running Back

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta named Tyjae Spears as Green Bay’s realistic trade target on Nov. 6.

Acosta argued that the Packers’ lack of explosive runs made adding a quicker running back worth exploring, even after Jacobs returned. Spears, he wrote, could provide “much-needed juice” and contribute on third downs as a receiver and blocker.

The distinction matters. Acosta wasn’t suggesting Spears would automatically replace Jacobs as the featured runner. The 25-year-old would give coach Matt LaFleur another option for passing situations and plays designed to reach the edge.

Acosta cited six explosive runs by Packers running backs this season, as well as a poor rate of avoided tackles. He also ranked Green Bay last in expected points added per carry and near the bottom of the league in running back rushing success rate.

Spears has played sparingly in Tennessee, with 18 carries for 66 yards and 15 receptions for 75 yards in six games. He missed the Titans’ past two games with a knee issue, meaning his health would have to be assessed before a team could seriously consider acquiring him.

The former third-round pick has demonstrated receiving ability. He caught 52 passes for 385 yards as a rookie in 2023, then added 45 catches in 2025 despite missing time with injuries.

Acosta’s proposal did not include a draft-pick price, nor did he report that Green Bay and Tennessee have discussed a trade.

Josh Jacobs Return Has Not Fixed Packers’ Rushing Offense

Green Bay’s 27-19 win over Carolina on Oct. 29 produced only 66 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Panthers entered the game with the NFL’s worst run defense, but the Packers continued having trouble sustaining drives on the ground.

Jacobs returned to the roster in October after missing the opening six games while on the commissioner’s exempt list. His presence has given Green Bay its established starter back, but the overall rushing numbers remain near the bottom of the NFL.

The backfield also features MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. Chris Brooks, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury, returned to practice Nov. 4 and could soon rejoin the rotation.

That leaves a practical question for general manager Brian Gutekunst. The Packers already have several backs, and acquiring another would mean making room for someone with a distinct role.

For Tennessee, Spears is in the final year of his rookie contract and has seen Tony Pollard take the larger workload. The Titans are 1-7 and could consider moving a player who might otherwise depart in free agency.

There is no guarantee the deal would be an upgrade until Spears is healthy. But Acosta’s realistic label reflects a smaller swing for Green Bay than trying to pry an accomplished starting guard away from Philadelphia, with the goal of giving a 5-3 team another way to move the ball.