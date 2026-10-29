Packers Floated $16M Texans Trade After Losing Out on Quenton Nelson

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly among the teams interested in Quenton Nelson before the Indianapolis Colts sent the All-Pro guard to the Seattle Seahawks. With their offensive line already dealing with injuries, Green Bay now has another trade suggestion to consider ahead of the NFL deadline.

The proposed move would cost considerably less in draft capital than Seattle paid for Nelson. It would also give Jordan Love an experienced blocker who has struggled to find a consistent role with his new team.

Packers Get Wyatt Teller Trade Proposal After Nelson Deal

ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo suggested Green Bay pursue Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller, a three-time Pro Bowler who signed a two-year, $16 million contract in March.

Flojo proposed offering a 2027 fifth-round pick, potentially with a conditional late-round selection added to the package.

“Green Bay should approach Houston with an offer built around a 2027 fifth-round pick,” Flojo wrote.

Teller entered the season competing for a starting position but has largely settled into a reserve role. Houston has leaned on other options across its offensive line, leaving the former Cleveland Browns standout with limited playing time.

Through Week 7, Teller had played 142 offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a 69.4 overall grade, including a 75.7 run-blocking grade that ranked 15th among qualified guards. His 53.9 pass-blocking grade was less encouraging, with five pressures and one sack allowed.

Flojo argued that Teller’s run-blocking experience could provide Green Bay with another physical option inside, even if he is no longer playing at the All-Pro level he reached earlier in his career.

The proposal comes after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Packers, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles showed varying levels of interest in Nelson. Seattle ultimately traded for him for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

Packers’ Offensive Line Injuries Add Urgency to Trade Talk

Green Bay’s need has only become more pressing since Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Starting center Sean Rhyan suffered a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Jacob Monk replaced him but also exited with a quadriceps injury, forcing John Williams into an emergency role at center.

On Monday, the Packers placed Monk on injured reserve and promoted veteran guard Mekhi Becton Sr. from the practice squad. Rhyan has since been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Before Sunday, Williams had yet to take an NFL offensive snap, much less play center during a regular-season game.

Teller is primarily a guard, so acquiring him would not directly settle the center position. But his experience could provide flexibility elsewhere as coach Matt LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich adjust to injuries and changes up front.

His contract is another part of the proposed deal. Teller is signed through 2027, and a new team would take on his remaining salary obligations rather than the entire $16 million contract. Houston, meanwhile, could retain a proven reserve as insurance against injuries of its own.

For now, this remains Flojo’s proposal. There has been no public report that Green Bay has contacted Houston about Teller or offered a draft pick.

The Packers are 4-3 with the Nov. 10 deadline approaching. After losing out on Nelson, they have a question to answer: whether another veteran guard is worth spending draft capital on before the injuries up front become an even bigger issue.