Packers Named Top Trade Fit for Six-Time All-Pro

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has been an issue for most of the season. While things have settled in, they could find a massive upgrade at left guard with Indianapolis Colts linemanQuenton Nelson. Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the Packers as the best fit for the six-time All-Pro.

“Nelson is a franchise cornerstone in Indianapolis,” wrote Popper. “In his ninth year and age-30 season, he remains one of the best offensive linemen in football. Nelson is on an expiring contract, so the Colts would not have any dead money on their cap beyond this season if they trade their star left guard. The Colts could get immediate draft capital for the 2027 draft. If they hold on to Nelson and let him walk in free agency, any potential compensatory pick would not materialize until 2028.”

As Popper notes, the picks they would get if Nelson walks in free agency are not until 2028. More than that, if the Colts are going to hit the reset button this offseason, they might be spending enough to offset any compensatory value they would have gotten back.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade For Quenton Nelson

The former sixth-overall pick has 135 career starts. He hit the ground running as a rookie, starting in 16 games and making three first-team All-Pros. He made three second-team All-Pro selections after that. Nelson has also made the Pro Bowl in all eight of his NFL years entering 2026.

Nelson signed a four-year $80M extension in 2022, but entered the season without a deal beyond this year. The GM who drafted and extended Nelson is now gone, so he might enter free agency as the most prized option.

The Colts could wait to see how that plays out, or they could try to get compensation for him.

Packers Have a Need at Left Guard

The Packers have already started four different options at left guard. Aaron Banks missed Week 1 with a knee issue, so Donovan Jennings started the Packers’ first game. Banks came back and started in Week 2. However, he left early with a toe issue and has not been back since.

In Week 3, they started Jager Burton, but he got hurt as well. So, they have been starting Laken Tomlinson. The Packers are 3-0 with Tomlinson starting. However, he was signed from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

So, the Packers might not want to mess up the continuity. However, the coaching staff has said that when Banks is healthy, he is going to be inserted back into the lineup. They understand that a potential upgrade is worth disrupting the continuity. Going from someone who was on the practice squad a few weeks ago to a perennial Pro Bowl option is a massive upgrade.

For the right price, the Packers would be hard-pressed to turn it down. It makes sense why they stand out as the top option for Nelson.