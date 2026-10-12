Packers Trade Idea Replaces Javon Hargrave with $14 Million Reunion

The Green Bay Packers got more brutal injury news on Monday when it was announced that starting nose tackle and former All-Pro Javon Hargrave would miss the rest of the season with an achilles tear suffered with less than two minutes to go in the big-time win against the Chicago Bears, 31-7.

Consequently, the team will look to Jonathan Ford and Anthony Campbell to fill the nose guard role, although the latter has also faced recurring ankle injuries through the first five weeks of the season.

Neither option screams “bona fide contender on a top defense”. Even rookie third round pick Chris McClellan, who took snaps at nose tackle earlier in the offseason and during training camp, is generally more comfortable at three-technique than he is anchoring the line at NT.

Trade Proposal Has T.J. Slaton Replace Javon Hargrave

So the Packers could certainly benefit from adding another familiar face to compete, and potentially immediately start at the position. One name that makes about as much sense as any is Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman T.J. Slaton.

Slaton originally joined the Bengals after spending four years in Green Bay back in 2025, signing a two-year $14 million free agent deal. Slaton is not exactly a darling of Pro Football Focus, but from 2023 to 2025 he started every game for three years in what was at times a very good Packers defense.

The 29-year old would be an excellent short term fix that has experience and familiarity with the organization.

T.J. Slaton Trade Would Be a Cheap, Low-Risk Addition

And ever since the Bengals traded the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence, Slaton’s role has been greatly diminished in Cincinnati; he now averages being on the field for only around 1/3 of defensive snaps, down from >50% in 2025.

With over $8 million in cap space in 2026, the Packers could easily take on Slaton’s contract, which would see just over 70% of his $5.72 million base salary be transferred to Green Bay, along with his per game roster bonuses which total a little under $4.5 million cap hit.

Perhaps the Packers would rather ride with Ford or McClellan, but for a team that is looking to really compete in the NFC North, especially when edge rusher Micah Parsons returns, having more security and options at a key position defending the run could well be worth it for Green Bay.