Packers Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Emerging Defender

With Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sidelined due to a season-ending Achilles injury, there were questions about how the team could replace him. There were free agent options, trade options, and, of course, in-house candidates.

The Packers’ first choice was platooning Isaiah McDuffie with third-year linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. Hopper played the second-most snaps of his NFL career in Week 5. Head coach Matt LaFleur was happy with the first legitimate look the team had at their former third-round pick. He made it clear that he saw a ton of growth with Hopper.

“I think we saw this coming throughout the course of OTAs and into training camp,” LaFleur said. “That’s really exciting to see, because that’s the guy we envisioned when we drafted him.”

The only time Hopper started in the NFL was Week 18 of last season. It was inconsequential due to the playoff seeding for the Packers. He played 67 snaps that week.

Beyond that, he has 132 career snaps. So, his 39 snaps on Sunday were arguably his biggest look at real NFL in his three seasons.

Green Bay Packers Could Continue to Lean on Hopper

The Packers played 64 snaps on Sunday. Hopper played 39, and McDuffie played 32. They took a few snaps together, but for the most part there was a platoon between the two.

Hopper played 26 snaps in coverage and 13 in run defense. Meanwhile, McDuffied had 27 snaps on passing downs and just five on run defense. So, they were leaning on the younger player on more run-heavy downs.

While he finished the game with just three tackles, the platoon seemed to work for one week, as the Packers held the Bears to just seven points.

Before his first real action, starting linebacker Zaire Franklin had a message for Hopper

“I’ve been in his position before where you’re a talented young player, but you’re kind of behind in that depth chart to some really good players,” said Franklin. “I told him from the beginning, I see it, and I believe in it. Just keep your head down and keep working. He’s done a great job of that … and now his opportunity is here.”

Packers Could Continue to Play Hopper

Hopper was drafted 92nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he only played 18 snaps on defense, he was a main special teams asset. He added 227 snaps across three phases.

Hopped played 133 snaps on defense the following season, mostly in Week 18. However, he also played 295 special teams snaps and was used across five of the six phases.

It is important for Green Bay to see what he can bring during his third year, because next year will be the last year of his rookie salary. The team will have to decide if they want to extend him, and have him become a depth piece moving forward with the chance to start. Or, they could let him go into that year with a chip on his shoulder.