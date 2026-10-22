Texans Get Good News on Team Captain Amid Extensive Update

The good news is that the Houston Texans got Pro Bowl linbacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair was one of several starters who returned to practice on Wednesday after being nonparticipants to start the week.

Texans right tackle Trent Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz were also present for the second session of the week ahead of facing the New York Giants.

Al-Shaair had been listed with a knee injury.

That is noteworthy, because he dealt with a groin injury that cost him Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, and he was evaluated for a concussion in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Al-Shaair was okay following the concussion, noting that he finished the contest.

Still, the veteran’s absence from practice with a new issue stood out for obvious reasons.

Texans Get Azeez Al-Shaair, Two Other Players Back at Practice Amid Bad News

Al-Shaair was more of a concern than either of Brown or Schultz. Neither of the latter two has been forced to miss any game action for the Texans this season. In the end, Al-Shaair and Schultz were limited, while Brown was full.

Brevin Jordan (foot) and Ed Ingram (back/hip) both popped up on the list, but they were also still limited participants.

Jadeveon Clowney (knee) also upgraded to a limited session, but several players will miss Week 7.

“#Texans not practicing today: David Montgomery (groin), Jalen Pitre (AC shoulder sprain), Reed Blankenship (concussion protocol) all are expected to miss Sunday game vs. #Giants,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on October 22, noting, “Blake Fisher (thumb) not practicing.”

Montgomery and Pitre both missed Week 6 with their respective injuries. Their ailments were initially expected to sideline them for multiple contests.

The Texans have one practice left for players to improve their statuses.

The Giants also enter this tilt against Al-Shaair and the Texans amid their own extensive injury issues. At this point in the season, few if any players are feeling 100%. Every game is a battle against two opponents: the other team and attrition.