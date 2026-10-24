Insider Delivers Reality Check About Houston Texans’ Plan for C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have seen their faith in C.J. Stroud pay off so far this season, but the question remains when the favor will be reciprocated.

“It’s possible Houston could reengage during next week’s bye,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero wrote on October 24, noting Stroud’s strong start. “But in-season QB extensions are rare and Stroud’s agent, David Mulugheta, has never negotiated an extension during the season, meaning any deal is likely to come after the season, with Stroud entering 2027 on his fifth-year option at a guaranteed base salary of $25.904 million.”

All signs, including general manager Nick Caserio, continue to point to an extension coming.

“Those things will kind of take care of themselves,” Caserio said, per Talk SPORT’s Brian T. Smith on October 17. “We had discussions during the offseason, so I’m sure you’re aware. And they were really good discussions.

“He’s proven that he’s a really good player. He’s a good ambassador for the organization. So he’s a player that we want to have around here for as long as we can.”

Why aren’t more people talking about CJ Stroud? He’s been one of the most underrated QBs in the NFL. He’s been surgical against pressure, getting almost zero help from the run game, & somehow keeping the Texans’ season alive. https://t.co/fTBIvH1VcN pic.twitter.com/K2HT7NFQqU — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) October 22, 2026

Still, Stroud’s strong start begs the question of whether the Texans would attempt to get as ahead of a QB contract market that only continues to boom as they can. As it stands, their rumored offer in the $50 million range was apparently not satisfactory.

Stroud is under contract with the Texans through 2027 after they picked up his fifth-year option.

C.J. Stroud Overcoming Major Weakness

The most encouraging thing for the Texans is that Stroud has helped himself by overcoming some of the issues that held him and their offense back.

Last season, Stroud ranked 13th out of 17 qualifiers in completion percentage when under pressure among the QBs with at least 209 dropbacks (as many as he had) during the regular and postseason with a 47.6% mark, per Pro Football Focus.

This season, Stroud ranks first in the league out of 12 QBs with at least 81 such dropbacks (again, as many as he has).

He has been strong against the blitz, too, perhaps helping explain such a low rate.

Stroud completed 63.6% of his passes against the blitz in 2025 (regular and postseason), ranking seventh while facing the NFL’s fourth-highest blitz rate for QBs with at least 203 dropbacks against additional pressure from the defense.

In 2026, Stroud has ranks third, completing 67.8% of his passes, albeit against the 21st and lowest blitz rate among QBs with at least 62 dropbacks versus the blitz.

Giants DC Gets Honest About C.J. Stroud Before Texans Game

Stroud’s next opportunity to build on his strong start comes as the Texans host the New York Giants.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Tennessee Titans, spoke candidly about what he has seen from Stroud over the first six weeks of the season.

Specifically, Wilson was asked about Stroud’s performance during their two-game win streak.

“They’re doing a good job of getting the ball out of hands. When you look at Stroud, he’s very decisive right now on where he’s going. He’s reading the defense way better than he has in the past,” Wilson told reporters October 22. “Right now, he knows where he’s going. He’s playing with confidence.”

“He’s putting them in spots for them to pierce and get up the field, and they’re moving the ball at a high clip right now, particularly the last couple of weeks.”