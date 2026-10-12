Texans Add Quarterback, Wide Receiver in Pre-Planned Roster Tweak

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have added another wide receiver to their group in the aftermath of their trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. This time, though, the Texans are turning back to on again, off again roster member Bryce Oliver.

They also reunited with a familiar face at quarterback, rookie undrafted free agent quarterback Mark Gronowski, both as expected.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported the news on both players rejoining the practice squad.

This just days after Wilson reported the moves were planned. The Texans waived Gronowski and Oliver to make room for defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and safety M.J. Stewart, who were coming off injured reserve.

Texans Reunite With Bryce Oliver, Mark Gronowski

Gronowski is the third QB3 the Texans have had behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Preseason QB3 Graham Mertz, a sixth-round pick in 2024, tore his ACL during the preseason and is out for the remainder of the campaign.

Then came Brett Rypien, whose past ties to Texans offensive coordinator made him a sensible trial option.

However, Rypien performed poorly during the preseason, leading to his release.

The Texans signed Gronowski, who was previously with the Miami Dolphins, and began the current cycle of parting ways and reuniting with the 6-foot-2, 226-pound passer as they deem necessary

Oliver is a former UDFA in his sixth year out of college. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound WR has seven catches for 103 yards and contributes on special teams.

He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans’ trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. will garner attention, at least until his first game with the team. Moves like this are also impactful, though, as the level of attrition in the NFL from week to week can be season-altering.

Up next, the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Jaguars lead the AFC South at 4-1, so a win is the Texans’ best chance at resuscitating their season on the field.