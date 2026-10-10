Texans Add Ex-Chargers LB & ‘Dominant’ DT, Cut QB in Roster Shake-Up

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans made several roster moves ahead of their Week 5 tilt against the Tennessee Titans, including adding Kenneth Murray Jr. and Kayden McDonald to the active roster, at least for game day.

Per the team on October 10, McDonald and veteran safety M.J. Stewart have both been activated from injured reserve ahead of the contest.

Additionally, Murray and cornerback Bryce Hall have been elevated from the practice squad.

McDonald, whom The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said can be “dominant” against the run, and Stewart are tracking to make their NFL and 2026 regular-season debuts, respectively. This will be Hall’s first game since the 2024 season while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans will have one more elevation for Murray, a former first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.

After that, they must sign him to the active roster or go with another option for game day.

Texans Cut QB, WR to Make Room for Kayden McDonald and M.J. Stewart in Roster Shake-Up

The Texans had to made room for McDonald and Stewart on their 53-man roster. Quarterback Mark Gronowski and wide receiver Bryce Oliver became the choices.

Both have been through this process with the Texans before.

“So Houston is going to keep Mark Gronowski on the roster only when it fits, and play release/re-sign game as needed for roster construction,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X in reaction to the news.

However, their departures may not last more than one day or so.

“Expectation is that Mark Gronowski and Bryce Oliver will rejoin #Texans practice squad if they clear waivers, per sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 10.

Texans Hold Off on $20 Million Investment

In addition to the news on McDonald, Murray, and the others, the Texans also announced a key decision on right tackle Braden Smith.

“Houston #Texans T Braden Smith (foot) will not travel with the team to Tennessee and has been ruled out for Week 5 at the Titans,” the Texans PR team announced in a post on X on October 10.

On Smith, Wilson noted that there was “no setback,” the veteran is simply “not … ready yet.”

The Texans have emerged as speculative top suitors for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade before the deadline. That would mean even more roster shuffling.