Texans Receive Important Injury News on Star Safety After Win vs. Titans

The Houston Texans finally got on the board with a 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 after going 0-4 to begin the year. It wasn’t necessarily the cleanest game for the Texans, but they did more than enough to cruise to a comfortable victory over their longtime division rival.

Winning is always nice, but Houston didn’t manage to escape this game unscathed, as several players suffered injuries along the way. One such player was star safety Jalen Pitre, who was forced out of the game early with a shoulder injury. Unsurprisingly, there was concern about Pitre’s status after his departure, but he has received a positive update on his injury status ahead of the team’s Week 6 action.

Texans’ Jalen Pitre Suffers AC Joint Sprain

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pitre has turned himself into one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the league early on in his career. Pitre roams all over the field as part of the Texans’ dynamic defense, and his ability to wear several different hats helps make this group as effective as it is.

Through five games, Pitre has been his usual self, as he’s racked up 24 tackles and five pass breakups during his time on the field. Houston’s defense hasn’t necessarily managed to meet expectations so far this year, but generally speaking, Pitre has been playing up to his typical level, which is always good to see.

Concern arose pretty quickly after Pitre was forced off the field against the Titans, as he’s missed time in each of the past three seasons with injuries. However, Pitre has reportedly dodged a bullet with his injury, as he has been labeled week-to-week with an AC joint sprain, which is a pretty positive outcome all things considered.

Texans DB Jalen Pitre suffered an AC joint sprain Sunday and is considered week-to-week, per source,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X. “Good news overall for one of Houston’s standouts, who avoided a major injury.”

Texans Hoping Jalen Pitre Doesn’t Miss Much Time With His New Injury

Getty Texans’ safety Jalen Pitre is dealing with an AC joint sprain ahead of the team’s Week 6 action

Pitre will likely have to miss a game or two as a result of this injury, but assuming all goes according to plan, he should be able to return to action in the near future. Fellow safeties Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock will have more work on their plates for however long Pitre is out, with Kamari Ramsey and M.J. Stewart also set to factor into the mix.

Looking ahead, the Texans have an important game on their schedule in Week 6, as they will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in what could wind up being a key divisional matchup. Getting a win in Week 5 over the Titans was obviously a must for this team, but you can make an argument that this game against the Jags is also a must-win. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.