Texans Get Confirmation on Bad News About Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Houston Texans saw the NFL confirm on Saturday that Pro Bowl (alternate) cornerback Kamari Lassiter received a $13,659 fine for “unnecessary roughness” over a “hit on the defenseless player” in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It happened during the fourth quarter on the Cowboys’ go-ahead drive on a second-and-8 pass play in which Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for 8 yards.

Officials did not flag the play during the game.

“Texans starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter was fined $13,659 for unnecessary roughness for contact to a defenseless player’s head and neck area, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on October 5.

Lassiter (and head coach DeMeco Ryans and Texans) now must be wary of another such incident. Under revised league guidelines, this counts as his first strike.

Two more like infractions will trigger a one-game suspension.

Texans Get Good News Despite Kamari Lassiter Fine

This current strike will carry over into future seasons. The good news is that Lassiter avoided the full-fledged fine, which is $17,911 for a first offense. A second offnse could carry a fine as high as $23,882.

The other good news for Lassiter is that he can get some of his fine money back if he avoids further incidents of this kind.

The NFL stopped at Lassiter when it came to the Texans.

That is good news, considering the Texans had two other players–rookie linebackers Aiden Fisher (blindside block) and Wade Woodaz (facemask)–who committed fineable offenses but they emerge otherwise unscathed.

Two Cowboys Players Fined Over Texans Game

In addition to Lassiter, two Cowboys players also drew fines for their actions in the contest, including cornerback Reddy Steward, who drew a flag for unnecessary roughness during the game trying to deliver a blow to Texans star Nico Collins.

The NFL fined Steward $5,583 for a “hit on the defenseless player.”

Like Lassiter, Steward avoided a full fine for his infraction, which occurred on Collins’ touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The NFL fined Cowboys running back Kavontae Turpin $11,941 for taunting. The infraction occurred during the third quarter, just a few seconds after Steward’s incident, after Turpin returned a kickoff.