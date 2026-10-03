Texans Add 6-Foot-2, 241-Pound Former Cowboys Starter for Week 4 Matchup

The Houston Texans are turning for a former Dallas Cowboys starter ahead of their Week 4 tilt against their in-state rivals from the NFC in linebacker Kenneth Murray.

“#Texans elevate Kenneth Murray per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 3, leading a flurry of reports on the 0-3 squad’s final adjustments ahead of game day in Week 4.

Murray, who turns 28 in November, was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Texans Elevate Kenneth Murray for Cowboys Game

The 23rd overall pick of his class, Murray joins the Texans with 497 career tackles, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery in his career.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker tallied 81 combined stops and 1.0 sack for the Cowboys in 2025. He started 16 of the 17 regular-season games he appeared in. That just adds another layer of intrigue to his intraconference rivalry.

The Texans confirmed the news a short while later.

This move to add the local product was made out of necessity.

The Texans are down all three of their intended starting linebackers, as Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) joined E.J. Speed (quad) and Henry To’oTo’o (shoulder) as no-gos for Week 4. How long Al-Shaair will be out is unclear. Soft-tissue injuries can vary wildly from player to player.

The others are not expected to return until late in the season at best, and the Texans are turning to special teamer Jake Hansen and rookie Wade Woodaz for Week 4.

At 0-3, the Texans are deperate for their first win of the 2026 regular season.

Their injury woes extend to their defensive line, the wide receiver room and, to a much lesser extent, their running back group. Despite that, the Texans have enough talent to steer themselves out of this tailspin.

Of course, they had even more talent when such a poor start seemed unlikely, even for a team that started 0-3 in 2025 and 2023.