Texans Sign 6-Foot-1, 214-Pound Wide Receiver After Colts Interest

The Houston Texans clearly felt like they could not hold off any longer on Bryce Oliver.

“After visiting #Texans this week and working out for #Colts, wide receiver Bryce Oliver joins Texans on 53-man roster,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 8.

After visiting #Texans this week and working out for #Colts, wide receiver Bryce Oliver joins Texans on 53-man roster https://t.co/6AY84jt4xq pic.twitter.com/ZnN0syuDwH — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 8, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Oliver spent just under two weeks with the Texans this season, signing on September 17, just ahead of Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans cut Oliver on September 30, just after their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Oliver, 26, is a former undrafted free agent find of the Tennessee Titans.

He has played sparingly since entering the NFL, recording seven receptions for 103 yards in 13 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Texans Sign Bryce Oliver Amid Good News

The Texans’ decision to bring Oliver back following his workout is notably well ahead of their rematch against the Colts in Week 11, and it could be a measure to help prevent losing any intel to an AFC South rival.

Houston got two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins back in the lineup last week against the Dallas Cowboys, and they opened Tank Dell’s 21-day practice window this week.

Adding them back into a group that includes preseason trade pickup Kayshon Boutte and incumbents Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, and Jaylin Noel could pay significant dividends for the Texans, who are still looking for their first win of the 2026 season.

They will look to get it against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

The Texans snapped a three-game losing streak to start the 2025 season with a Week 4 win over the Titans.

With head coach DeMeco Ryans taking over play-calling duties, the Texans are pulling out all the stops to bolster their group for what they still hope can be a team that makes a deep playoff run, despite the odds being against them even making it to the postseason.