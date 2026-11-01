NFL Announces Discipline for Multiple Players Over Houston Texans Game

Even during their bye week, DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans got unfortunate news from the NFL, specifically regarding Ja’Marcus Ingram and M.J. Stewart.

Per the NFL on October 31, the two Texans secondary members were fined a combined $18,028 over infractions committed during the Texans’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, which dropped the team to 2-5 on the 2026 season.

Ingram’s infraction occurred first.

He received a $6,361 fine for “unnecessary roughness” over a “late hit” during coverage of a kickoff in the scond quarter.

Those infractions can lead to fines as high as $11,941 for first-time offenses and $17,911 for second-time offenses and after. That means Ingram was fortunate to receive a lesser fine as a first-time offender.

Ingram was flagged during the game for his penalty.

M.J. Stewart Fine Looms Large for Texans Amid Ja’Marcus Ingram News

Officials did not flag Stewart for his infraction, which the NFL said was “unnecessary roughness” for a “hip-drop tackle” in the fourth quarter.

On a first-and-10 from the Texans 41-yard line, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy found tight end Isaiah Likely for a 4-yard gain. Stewart made the tackle, and the drive continued, eventually ending in a touchdown.

It resulted in an $11,667 fine.

Like Ingram, Stewart received some grace from the NFL. Fines for hip drop tackles can incur fines up to $17,911 the first time and $23,882 after.

However, Stewart has also put himself at risk of a one-game suspension with his foul. In August, the NFL and NFLPA announced a list of infractions that would fall under revised guidelines resulting in more significant discipline for players, and hip drop tackles topped the list.

Two more strikes of the same kind will trigger the suspension for Stewart.

NFL Goes Easy on Giants’ Cam Skattebo After Texans Game

The good news for the Texans is that the NFL moved on from them after docking Ingram and Stewart, turning its attention to Giants running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo received a $7,073 fine for unnecessary roughness over illegal use of the helmet.

Officials flagged him for the infraction during the game, making the NFL’s decision less surprising. But the NFL also punished Skattebo lightly.

First-time fines for impermissible use of the helmet can reach $23,882.

The league could have levied a $47,762 fine against Skattebo as a repeat offender, but repeated its fine against him instead. It will be worth monitoring how the NFL handles Skattebo if he picks up another use ofthe helmet penalty as his playing style invites.