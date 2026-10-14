Texans Get More Good News as $20 Million Veteran Returns

The Houston Texans are welcoming offensive tackle Braden Smith back to action.

“The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list,” the Texans announced via the official team website on October 14.

Smith signed with the Texans in free agency, inking a two-year, $20 million contract during the 2026 offseason. However, the anticipation that he would take over at right tackle was proven overambitious.

Injuries set him back from the outset.

When Smith did see the field, he was unable to outperform current starter and Super Bowl champion Trent Brown for the job.

Now, though, Smith’s return is a boost to the depth of a Texans offensive line that may have found its stride in Week 5, albeit during their first win of the season and against the now-0-5 Tennessee Titans.

The decision on Smith was not the only good news for the Texans on the day, either.

Texans Get Starter Back Amid Braden Smith News

In addition to Smith officially coming off injured reserve, which was expected after the Texans opened his practice window last week, Houston will begin the process of reintegrating starting linebacker Henry To’oTo’o according to general manager Nick Caserio.

“We’re getting close. Honestly, I think he’s probably going to start practicing here this week, and then we’ll just kind of assess where he is, you know, as a credit to Henry, and just like his mentality and his mindset that, you know, we’re even having this conversation. I wouldn’t say it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he’s going to play. But he’s trending in the right direction. So, we’ll start him in practice, kind of start him moving around here a little bit,” Caserio said on “Payne & Pendergast” on October 14.

“He’s really worked hard and put a lot of time and effort into getting himself prepared, dand the big thing is just making sure that physically he’s prepared for contact. And we’re not going to put him in a position where he’s at risk. But as long as the player is confident, and he feels good, then we kind of keep moving along.

To’oTo’o suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. In recent weeks, the Texans had been without To’oTo’o and fellow starting LBs Azeez Al-Shaair and E.J. Speed.

Al-Shaair returned to action in Week 5.

The Texans will have until November 4 to make a decision on To’oTo’o. That is during the Texans’ bye week, so his next potential game action could come in Week 9 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. That is if they exhaust the clock on To’oTo’o’s return.

Texans Confirm Roster Moves

The Texans also confirmed that they signed quarterback Mark Gronowoski and wide receiver Bryce Oliver to their practice squad with the news on Smith.

Those moves put their practice squad roster count at 17 players. Only 16 of those player count towards the limit, including Gronowski and Oliver. The 17th, offensive lineman Max Pircher, is part of the International Pathway Program, and thus does not count toward the limit.

Smith and the Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6.