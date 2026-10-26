C.J. Stroud Gets Crystal Clear Message About Texans Future

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are heading for a crossroads. They should emerge on the same path.

“We had really good discussions. We were pretty close; we weren’t able to consummate an agreement. I don’t think anybody’s really too worried about it, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters on October 26.

“He’s going out there and, honestly, he’s played really good football, which isn’t to the surprise of anybody. I think there are very few people–I think maybe DeMeco [Ryans] and myself–who supported him all off-season, when he was essentially bad mouthed for like four months about one bad half of football. So, the way that he’s handled himself and how he’s approached, it speaks to who he is, and it’s not to the surprise of any of us.”

Stroud, 25, is on track to set career highs in completion percentage and Total QBR.

Stroud is under team control through the 2027 season thanks to his fifth-year option, but a long-term deal remains the plan.

“I think the contract will take care of itself, whenever that is. So, yeah, we were close. We didn’t get it over the finish line, but I don’t think that’s going to dissuade anybody moving forward from ultimately reaching an agreement, whenever that is.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Unwavering Support From Texans

Caserio said before the season began that he expected talks to end when the campaign began in earnest. That is exactly what happened, but Caserio insisted the lack of a deal was in no way a sign of bad blood.

He also heaped more praise on Stroud.

“I think everybody made their best effort, and it kind of came up a little bit short. So again, I don’t think anybody’s surprised with how he’s played. This guy’s a good quarterback. He’s been a good quarterback since he’s been in the league,” Caserio said. “Everybody kind of looks at it through a different lens, but guy’s played really good football since he’s been in the league.

“That’s just the reality of it, and we’ve talked about that. That’s how DeMeco and I feel, that’s what we’ve said. I don’t know how many times I got asked about it and talked about his professionalism, his performance, his attitude, how he worked this offseason. I think you’re seeing a direct correlation between the work that he put in the offseason and the results on the field. So, it’s a credit to him. It’s not surprising at all. So, we’re glad he’s our quarterback.”

The bottom line appears to be that Stroud is the Texans QB of the present and future.

C.J. Stroud Extension Coming at Some Point

Caserio said “nobody was reluctant,” noting it is not the first or last time such a situation occurs. He also expressed “a lot of respect” for Stroud and his agent, David Mughuleta.

He was “sure” that the situation would resolve itself.

“I don’t really have anything else to add. So, we negotiated and went back and forth. We didn’t reach an agreement. No hard feelings, and everybody moved forward, and I think everybody feels good about where we are,” Caserio said.

“At some point, I would expect an agreement to be figured out. I’m not sure this is that complicated.”