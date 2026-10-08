Texans’ C.J. Stroud Gets Honest After Viral Message From Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

The tables have turned for C.J. Stroud with the Houston Texans, but the goal is the same.

“It’s all about winning, you know? So, looking at myself in the mirror like, ‘What else can I do to be better, to make us better on third down to keep us on the field, to control the game maybe a little more. But, man, I think our offensive line’s protecting well in the pass game,” Stroud told reporters on October 7, lauding offensive coordinator Nick Caley for calling a “good game” and letting them “be aggressive” like the fourth-year QB wanted.

“But I feel in rhythm. I feel like I’m putting the ball where I need to put it. But also, I just want to be better on third down and in the red zone. Those critical situations that you look back like, ‘Damn, we would have got this first down,’ or, ‘If I would have did this, we could have stayed on the field.’ So, always things you can correct.”

Stroud has gotten off to a strong start this season, and it could be even better were it not for the failings around him. Rather than harp on that, though, Stroud has chosen to be an uplifting presence for the team.

“I always kind of try to give nuts and pieces just on, really, where we need to go as a team.

Being a leader, I I love showing what we need to do as a team by example. But also, I think being vocal is very important. So, I’m always trying to give guys just motivation and letting them know. I think when I say things, it goes a long way. So, I always am very careful with my words, but also try to speak life into people in a world that’s negative and just always–usually, more times than not–trying to tell you how bad you are.”

Stroud said that he has also extended that grace to himself, notably in the wake of the harsh criticism he faced coming off last year’s turnover-filled postseason.

“I’ve been trying to just, personally, to give myself better self-talk. And then also with my … teammates, just giving them positive reinforcements, positive affirmations,” Stroud said. “Just reminding each other how great we can be.

“I think that’s very important.”

C.J. Stroud Passed ‘Lil Bro Curse’ to Dak Prescott After Cowboys Beat Texans

Stroud commented on showing his emotions in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. He said he often gets that way and that his teammates appreciate it. He also noted how much the game of football has done for him and his family.

That all followed his on-field interaction with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott going viral. It did so mostly due to its similarities to Stroud’s interaction with Caleb Williams in 2024.

Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) joked that Prescott took on the “lil bro curse.”

“Shake that s*** off, man. Shake it off,” Prescott told Stroud following the Cowboys’ 34-30 comeback victory in which the Texans held two separate 10-point leads and allowed 28 points in the second half. “Go get some wins, bro. Get some wins going, brother.”

Stroud told Williams that the Bears QB needed to protect himself better and avoid taking so many hits after their meeting. That was a 19-13 Texans win.

Both QBs downplayed the interaction, but Williams has made note of it in other ways.