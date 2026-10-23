Texans Announce Critical Tank Dell Update Amid Significant Roster News

The Houston Texans’ wait for Tank Dell appears set to end.

The Texans released their final injury report of Week 7 after practice on Friday, and Dell–who was a full participant in all three sessions this week–was listed as “questionable” to face the New York Giants.

Houston will also have Azeez Al-Shaair, Dalton Schultz, and Trent Brown against the Giants, despite all three starters missing some time during the week of preparation.

Dell’s return is highly anticipated, and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said it would happen.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft (No. 69 overall), Dell has been sidelined since Week 16 of the 2024 season, when teammate Jared Wayne collided with his knee on an attempted touchdown reception.

Dell tore multiple ligaments and suffered a dislocated kneecap. He has been grinding to get back on the field in a competitive game ever since.

The Texans have kept expectations for Dell to a minimum.

They just want him to be himself and get back into the flow of things after such a long layoff. It remains to be seen just how much of a workload he gets if he plays. It will not be close to a full allotment of snaps.

Regardless, this is great news for Dell and the Texans, who need it with several other starters not playing this week.

Tank Dell News Helps After Texans’ Announcement

As the injury report revealed, while Dell could be back in action, the Texans remain without running back David Montgomery (groin), nickelback Jalen Pitre (shoulder). Both of them have been out since Week 5.

Moreover, safety Reed Blankenship is out due to the concussion he suffered in Week 6.

The Texans will not have reserve lineman Blake Fisher, either. He has played a role as an additional lineman in jumbo packages.

The Texans are 2-4 and looking to get themselves back into the playoff race in the AFC. Another win–their third straight–would go a long way. That is even against an opponent from the NFC in the visiting Giants.