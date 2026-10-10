Texans Emerge as Top Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot Amid Trade Drama

The Houston Texans are currently putting the finishing touches on their Week 5 preparations, and considering how they have yet to win a game this season, you can bet they will do everything they can to come out on top. Ahead of the action, though, the Texans have found themselves embroiled in the Arizona Cardinals‘ Marvin Harrison Jr. trade saga.

On Saturday morning, reports emerged indicating that Harrison was set to be traded by the Cardinals, but nobody knows what team he will be going to, as the deal allegedly isn’t going to be finalized until after Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games. According to a new report, though, it sounds like the Texans were recently discussing a deal for Harrison, which could make them the landing spot for the embattled wide receiver.

Did the Texans Just Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this… https://t.co/qEGc9qsJDs— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The Harrison trade saga appears set to come to one of the more confusing conclusions of any saga in recent memory. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison has gotten off to a sorely disappointing start to the 2026 campaign, as he’s caught just five passes for 85 yards and one score. While the Cardinals aren’t in a rush to trade Harrison, they began listening to offers for him from teams across the league.

Reports have emerged indicating that, while a deal has not been finalized, Arizona feels confident in its belief that it will trade Harrison in the coming days, which has led to the team making him inactive for its Week 5 clash against the Detroit Lions. The problem is that nobody knows what team Harrison will be going to yet, as the two teams have agreed to hold off on announcing the deal until after Week 5.

Folks have begun scrambling in an effort to try to figure out which team will wind up acquiring Harrison, with the Texans emerging as a potential landing spot. Reports have indicated that Houston was recently discussing a trade with Arizona for Harrison, but sources in the building have refused to disclose the team’s involvement in these talks.

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X. “Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.'”

Texans Forced to Wait Out Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors

Getty The Arizona Cardinals appear close to trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Trading for Harrison would make sense for the Texans. Not only does the team need more help in the wide receiver room behind Nico Collins, but Harrison also played with quarterback C.J. Stroud in college during their time with the Ohio State Buckeyes. That relationship with Stroud could help him excel in a way he simply has been unable to with the Cardinals.

And yet, based on this team’s early-season play, you can make an argument that it needs more help on defense rather than offense. At this point, everything surrounding Harrison’s status is speculation, and the primary focus has to be on beating the Tennessee Titans when this team returns to action on Sunday afternoon.