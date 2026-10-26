Colts QB Anthony Richardson Comments on Marijuana Charge

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson commented on his recent marijuana charge that made the news.

Richardson, who has yet to play in a game for the Colts this season, was pulled over by police on October 12 for an expired registration. He had smoked marijuana in the car, which he told officers who smelled it during the stop, and was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession because he had some in his vehicle.

Anthony Richardson Speaks on Marijuana Charge

Richardson spoke to reporters after the Colts’ 16-10 loss on Sunday and was asked about the marijuana charge. Although he could not say much about it because it is an ongoing legal matter, he did drop a blunt quote to reporters that fans can decipher any way that they wish.

“I enjoy life. I don’t really regret a lot of things I do. I appreciate my life. I appreciate God waking me up every morning,” Richardson said.

Will Anthony Richardson Get a Chance to Play for Colts?

While Richardson has not yet played for Indianapolis this season, the fans are starting to get on Colts head coach Shane Steichen to give him a chance because starting QB Daniel Jones has really struggled so far this season.

The Colts are just 2-5 this season, which is a very disappointing start for the team, but the AFC South is one of the worst divisions in the NFL right now, so Indianapolis is still in the playoff hunt just because the division is so weak.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the division right now with a 4-2 record, but the Colts, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans are all very much mathematically alive, as this division just isn’t very good.

But with Jones’s poor play so far this season, it’s going to be tough to see the Colts turn things around unless their QB reverts back to the form he showed last year before his injury problems started to take over.

Or, if the Colts make a big move and bench Jones for Richardson, which would be a huge move but one that Steichen may eventually have to make.