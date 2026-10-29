NFL Analyst Reveals Colts Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts‘ ownership reportedly doesn’t want to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor.

But with the Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner trades, two key pieces of the team, it is not out of the question that the Colts could also trade Taylor.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away and teams vying for a Super Bowl shot could pull off a last-minute move for the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

While the team doesn’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor now, one analyst reveals what would entice the Colts to trigger a deal.

Colts Price for Star Running Back

Jonathan Taylor has logged more than 8,000 yards and 77 touchdowns on the ground, while gaining over 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns in the pass game.

A three-time Pro Bowler and a one-team All-Pro, Taylor could be help in multiple phases for any offense in the league.

With the trade deadline approaching, an NFL analyst reveals what the Colts want in exchange for Taylor.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Colts are reportedly looking for a first-round pick for the star running back.

“Sources from the league say the @Colts are looking for a 1st rnd pick for Jonathan Taylor but his value is more in the range of the Christian McCaffrey trade from 2022.”

It took a second, third, and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft for the San Francisco 49ers to acquire McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts need draft picks after using most of their 2027 capital in trades last season. While a first-round pick might be the offer that could send Taylor elsewhere, multiple picks is not a bad haul either.

Teams would have to take on JT’s new two-year, $44 million contract and his $16 million cap hit for this season.

As noted, while the Colts don’t plan on trading Jonathan Taylor, the right offer could make Indianapolis trade another star player.

Jonathan Taylor On Trade Talks

Taking the podium on Thursday, Jonathan Taylor was asked about the trade rumors circulating online after the Colts trade Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Here’s what he said:

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor said. “Obviously, you guys know that I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe; I’m proud to be here, and same with Quenton and Buck; they were proud to wear the horseshoe, they were proud to be here.

“But obviously circumstances may cause otherwise, so hopefully that day may not come, but I can’t control that.”