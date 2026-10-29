Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Prompt Him To Speak Out

Trade rumors surrounding the Indianapolis Colts are at an all-time high this season, particularly regarding Jonathan Taylor.

The 27-year-old running back is swimming in a deep pool of rumors.

In his latest media appearance, he addressed the speculation and where things currently stand.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Addresses Trade Rumors

Per Colts reporter Mike Chappell (via X), Taylor has not asked for a trade — he doesn’t appear keen on shipping out.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor said. “Obviously, you guys know that I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe; I’m proud to be here, and same with Quenton and Buck; they were proud to wear the horseshoe, they were proud to be here.

“But obviously circumstances may cause otherwise, so hopefully that day may not come, but I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is rallying these guys in the locker room, helping us put together a great plan and executing a great plan for Jacksonville because, like I said, it’s a division game; they’re licking their chops right now, they think they’re going to kick us while we’re down and that has to be the point of emphasis.”

Ahead of his Week 8 clash, Taylor has logged 140 carries for 587 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in seven games.

The year before, he appeared in 17 games and posted 323 carries for 1,585 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.

Where Is Taylor Expected To Land?

Perhaps “expected” is too definite. This is purely speculative.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Vikings stand as front-runners to acquire the star running back.

As noted by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Oct. 29, “If Taylor can be had, the Vikings would be the best spot for him. They have a championship-caliber defense, a couple of great wide receivers, and a head coach in Kevin O’Connell who could maximize Taylor’s rushing and receiving ability.

“Minnesota also has some questions at running back, as Aaron Jones continues to battle an MCL sprain. Adding Taylor could help spark Minnesota’s 29th-ranked offense as O’Connell tries to coax better play out of quarterback Kyler Murray. If successful, that might be enough to push the Vikings deep into the postseason.”

Sure, every prediction out there could end up going down the drain.

But Taylor has made it clear he’s proud to play with the Colts — losing him would undoubtedly be tough.

However, all good things must come to an end.

Maybe it’s time to see him suit up in purple, gold and white.