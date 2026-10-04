Colts Called To Bench Daniel Jones For Backup QB In Week 4

Daniel Jones looks a lot like his old self.

That’s not a good thing for the Indianapolis Colts.

They’re playing in London in Week 4 against a Washington Commanders team that is buried down its QB depth chart at the moment.

Despite that, Jones is off to a nightmare start.

It didn’t take long for him to make a brutal mistake. He ran into his own offensive lineman on the Colts’ first drive in London, fumbled the football and wasn’t able to recover. The Commanders had the ball and ended up kicking a field goal.

His first quarter ended up feeling like a nightmare.

He completed 4-of-9 passes for just 15 yards.

Two of those passes went to Josh Downs for 11 yards.

Laquon Treadwell caught one pass for two yards.

Jonathan Taylor caught one pass for two yards (and was actually targeted three times despite only one completion to the superstar RB).

Would the Colts actually bench Jones, though?

Will Colts Bench Daniel Jones?

There are definitely fans and media members on social media who think it would be warranted.

Jones is having a benchable performance — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 4, 2026

It’s not clear whether the Colts would actually consider such a move, though. They’ve stuck by Jones since he won the starting job during the 2025 preseason.

He was an injury question mark to be available for Week 1, and if the Colts had any doubt then, they could’ve at least been cautious.

They brought him back, though, which basically showed they were entertaining no other potential QB options this season.

Despite that, Jones hasn’t been good enough, and so it at least raises the question.

My issue with Jones right now is the overall lack of pocket awareness. Second week in a row he’s throwing off his back foot late vs pressure. Got picked off last week. Got lucky today. This is awful QB play. People can mock him, but this generally didn’t happen last year. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 4, 2026

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Who is Colts’ Backup QB?

For those wanting Jones benched, you’ll be familiar with the backup: Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, of course, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but hasn’t lived up to his potential.

When he’s played, he hasn’t been accurate with the football.

And too often, Richardson has been injured. It’s been a brutal three-plus seasons with the Colts for A-Rich.

There are many who figured he’d be traded, but if that’s going to happen, it hasn’t happened yet.

The Colts may want to avoid any kind of controversy. If they benched Jones for Richardson, it would create a big question going forward.

But they’ve started the year 1-2 and can’t afford to lose to a Commanders team on their third QB. The Colts have to at least think about what they can do to salvage this season before it’s too late.