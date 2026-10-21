Colts Called to Match Panthers, Trade Jonathan Taylor

The Carolina Panthers have been where the Indianapolis Colts are now.

In 2022, even though it was painful, the Panthers traded away superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

Four years later, the Colts could trade away superstar RB Jonathan Taylor.

It’s an idea that has just begun to float around in the last few days. The Colts just lost to the previously winless Titans, and then they fired GM Chris Ballard. They’re 2-4, and their future is uncertain.

Taylor, recently signed to a two-year extension, would be one of the players on the roster most likely to bring back a quality return.

Colts Urged to Copy Panthers

USA Today columnist Nate Davis wrote this on Tuesday:

“The next guy (Carlie) Irsay-Gordon needs to let go of is Jonathan Taylor – and before he breaks down, too. The 27-year-old Pro Bowl running back currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 492 rushing yards, and his seven touchdowns are two off the league lead. But the man who is the focus of every opposing defensive gameplan also presents a midseason reset opportunity, as Christian McCaffrey did for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.”

That McCaffrey trade is an interesting comparison point, in part because Carolina was pretty heavily criticized for it at the time. The Panthers didn’t get a single first-round pick back from the 49ers in the deal.

Interestingly, Carolina didn’t keep any of the four picks they got back in the deal, using them in subsequent draft pick trades themselves. But those four original 49ers picks were eventually used by subsequent teams to select Brenton Strange, Darnell Washington, Nick Herbig and Tyrone Tracy — four legitimate NFL contributors.

If the Colts can get four picks back, maybe they’ve got to do it — especially if they can talk a team into a first-rounder.

When’s the NFL Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10 this season. Taylor’s name will remain in the rumors.

“Put Taylor on the block, and he might be the most coveted player on the market ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline,” Davis writes. “And if you’re thinking Taylor’s new contract isn’t movable after he signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, think again. The Colts would only take a $10 million cap hit next year if they deal Taylor, given he has no guarantees in either 2027 or 2028. Place a call to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider already – maybe even ask for first-round rookie back Jadarian Price, Notre Dame guy, as part of the compensation.”

The fact that the Colts’ Taylor extension was for just two years makes him particularly movable despite the recent signature.

And that suggestion of a guy like Price is interesting — but getting a first-round pick could serve a similar purpose.

Indy doesn’t have its 2027 first-rounder because of the Sauce Gardner trade, so getting the chance to pick in that round again could be pivotal to their future. The only player on their roster likely to have an outside chance of helping that happen is Taylor.

As for that Panthers comparison — Carolina bottomed out, then traded up to get Bryce Young No. 1 overall in 2o23 — and now this season, they’re leading the NFC South Division after being division champs a year ago. It hasn’t all been smooth, but the Panthers seem to be in a better place.