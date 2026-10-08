Colts’ Darius Slayton Has Strong Week 5 Statement

The Indianapolis Colts received some discouraging news not too long ago. Wide receiver Alec Pierce suffered a setback of his heel/ankle issue. This led to a stint on Injured Reserve (IR) that is currently ongoing. The offense has been able to step up in his absence, with the team winning two games in a row.

Still, the team has room to improve. Toward the end of September, the front office made a move to help the pass-catching corps. Veteran Darius Slayton was brought in, but has yet to play a snap.

The wideout had spent the entirety of his career with the New York Giants until now. With a new adventure comes new opportunity. It could help the Colts offense if Slayton can get on the field. it seems like that time is coming soon.

Colts Deliberately Took Their Time With Slayton

Slayton spoke to the Indy Star‘s Nathan Brown on Wednesday. While he wanted to suit up right away, head coach Shane Steichen had different plans.

“When I signed, I felt like I was ready to go and I’d be able to participate the first week I signed here,” Slayton said to Brown. “But at the same time, obviously, I got into practice that week, and (coach Shane Steichen) and everybody else felt like, ‘Hey, let’s give you more time.'”

A younger player might not take too kindly to slowly ramping up. Slayton, however, understands why it had to happen.

“I don’t disagree with that synopsis. At the end of the day, it’s been a good thing for me to have this extra time to acclimate,” Slayton noted to Brown.

The most important realization from Slayton, though, was not that he needed some time. It was that he is ready to go in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers

“Definitely, I feel like I am. I feel like I’m ready to go at this point,” Slayton remarked. “I feel like I can go out there and play good football and try to help this team win.”

The Colts offense could use another reliable set of hands for Daniel Jones. Moving forward, the Colts might view Slayton’s signing as a steal.

Slayton Still Getting Used To The Colts Playbook

No one is expecting Slayton to jump in and become a Pro Bowl-type of receiver. However, he brings a veteran presence. He reflected on how not everything is the same in Indianapolis. He is still learning the ropes.

“It’s really just terminology. Every (team) kinda has the same stuff but people call it different names and the hardest part, really, is situational,” he said. “You get in the game and if you gave me just base calls, I’d probably be okay.”

Overall, it will be important for the Colts to insert Slayton into the lineup. The only way to know if he has a chance of contributing will be if he gets an opportunity. It has been several weeks since he signed with Indianapolis, and now it’s time to see if the juice is worth the squeeze.