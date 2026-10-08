The Indianapolis Colts received some discouraging news not too long ago. Wide receiver Alec Pierce suffered a setback of his heel/ankle issue. This led to a stint on Injured Reserve (IR) that is currently ongoing. The offense has been able to step up in his absence, with the team winning two games in a row.
Still, the team has room to improve. Toward the end of September, the front office made a move to help the pass-catching corps. Veteran Darius Slayton was brought in, but has yet to play a snap.
The wideout had spent the entirety of his career with the New York Giants until now. With a new adventure comes new opportunity. It could help the Colts offense if Slayton can get on the field. it seems like that time is coming soon.
Colts Deliberately Took Their Time With Slayton
Slayton spoke to the Indy Star‘s Nathan Brown on Wednesday. While he wanted to suit up right away, head coach Shane Steichen had different plans.
“When I signed, I felt like I was ready to go and I’d be able to participate the first week I signed here,” Slayton said to Brown. “But at the same time, obviously, I got into practice that week, and (coach Shane Steichen) and everybody else felt like, ‘Hey, let’s give you more time.'”
“I don’t disagree with that synopsis. At the end of the day, it’s been a good thing for me to have this extra time to acclimate,” Slayton noted to Brown.
“Definitely, I feel like I am. I feel like I’m ready to go at this point,” Slayton remarked. “I feel like I can go out there and play good football and try to help this team win.”
Slayton Still Getting Used To The Colts Playbook
“It’s really just terminology. Every (team) kinda has the same stuff but people call it different names and the hardest part, really, is situational,” he said. “You get in the game and if you gave me just base calls, I’d probably be okay.”
Colts’ Darius Slayton Has Strong Week 5 Statement