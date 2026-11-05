Colts’ Former CB Suddenly Retires

Five games with the Indianapolis Colts represented a small piece of one veteran defender’s NFL journey. His career lasted far longer than that brief stop might suggest, taking him through several secondaries and into one of football’s fiercest rivalries. Now, the former Colts cornerback has decided to walk away.

NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday evening that Arthur Maulet is retiring after nine seasons. The slot defender spent part of the 2018 campaign with the Colts before finding more consistent opportunities elsewhere.

“Physical NFL slot cornerback Arthur Maulet is retiring after 9 seasons. Maulet made his biggest impacts with Steelers, Jets and Ravens. Now curtain closes,” Wolfe wrote.

Maulet’s name might bring back more memories for fans in Pittsburgh or Baltimore. However, the Colts gave him an early opportunity while he worked to establish himself after entering the league without a draft designation.

Arthur Maulet Played Five Games With Colts

The Colts claimed Maulet off waivers from the New Orleans Saints in September 2018. New Orleans had signed the Memphis product as an undrafted free agent the previous year.

Indianapolis used Maulet in five games, including one start. His stay lasted less than two months before the Colts waived him in November. He subsequently returned to New Orleans’ practice squad, continuing a stretch in which steady employment proved difficult to secure.

That makes the Colts connection a brief chapter rather than the defining stop of his career. Nevertheless, those opportunities helped keep Maulet in the league long enough to earn larger roles.

The New York Jets signed him to a reserve/future contract in January 2019. For a player who had already experienced multiple roster moves, including a brief stint with the Colts, that agreement provided another chance to compete for a job.

His career eventually took him to Pittsburgh, where his willingness to tackle and work near the line of scrimmage suited the slot position.

Maulet Found A Much Bigger Role In AFC North

Maulet became Pittsburgh’s primary nickel cornerback during his two seasons there. In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 59 tackles, two sacks and one interception. He also led the Steelers in special teams tackles. That production is something that the Colts did not see much of.

Baltimore signed him in 2023, giving the veteran another opportunity within the division. He delivered 37 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and an interception across 14 appearances that season. The Ravens subsequently brought him back on a two-year agreement.

Injuries interrupted that momentum. Maulet played only three games in 2024, and Baltimore released him the following offseason.

For the Colts, his retirement closes the career of a former depth addition whose best football came elsewhere. Five appearances barely capture the persistence that followed. Maulet turned an uncertain beginning into nine NFL seasons, earning repeated chances through the physical style Wolfe highlighted in announcing his decision.