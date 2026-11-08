Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Playing Plans For Week 9 Seem Clear, But Risky

Jonathan Taylor remains heavily involved in trade rumors.

It doesn’t seem like that’s going to change the Indianapolis Colts‘ plans for playing him in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Of course, that’s subject to change at any moment. Negotiations can take various turns, and the Colts can also determine what makes the most sense to prioritize in the moment.

But this is what we know at the moment.

Is Jonathan Taylor Playing This Week?

Yes, Taylor is slated to play in Week 9 as he usually does.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this blurb on Wednesday:

“Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor will continue to play his usual role despite being at the center of trade talks with multiple teams, coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday.”

Taylor played 38 snaps and had eight carries in the 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. It’s hard to know if he would’ve gotten more work if it wasn’t such a blowout.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there right now,” Steichen said, via ESPN. “He’s on our football team and he’s excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game.”

Holder also said that slot receiver Josh Downs is expecting to be on the field, too, when the Colts take on the Cowboys.

“During this time of year, people are going to call,” Steichen said. “That’s just part of the business. But, again, you’ve got to be a professional and show up to work.”

Colts Take Clear Jonathan Taylor Risk

The Colts are taking a risk here, and everyone knows it. Indy surely knows it, too.

If Taylor gets hurt on Sunday, his trade value will tank, and he likely will have to stay put.

At least specifically with Taylor, he’s got two years left on his contract, which runs through 2028. So if Taylor got hurt and couldn’t be dealt, the Colts would still have him going forward — which they can’t say the same of with guys like Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and Keenan Allen — who are all on expiring contracts.

Still, it’s odd that the Colts are jeopardizing what seem to be ongoing negotiations by putting Taylor onto the field in a sport where injuries happen all the time.

Indianapolis might be trying to maintain some leverage, which would explain this move to an extent — although it still probably isn’t fully justifiable. The risk seems to be too much.