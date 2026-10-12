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Colts Safety Breaks Silence After Linebacker’s Tackling Effort Comments

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Colts Cam Bynum
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Cam Bynum #0 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have had some troubling realities come to light since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The defense was poor. The offense was inconsistent. And, a player even went out of his way to somewhat question his teammates’ efforts. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither held nothing back when speaking about the tackling woes for his unit. All-in-all, there are a lot of issues that need to be corrected.

Not everyone on the roster is fully buying into the criticism from Davis-Gaither. A veteran leader spoke up about it on Monday.

Colts Safety Disagrees With Teammate’s Tackling Comments

Camryn Bynum is playing his second season in Indianapolis. Overall, he has provided some consistency and leadership. He did so once again on Monday. When speaking to reporters, he openly admitted that he did not agree with Davis-Gaither’s tackling comments.

“No, I don’t think there’s an issue with want to,” Bynum responded. “I know every single person on that field wants to be great, wants to play to the best of their ability and help the team win. But, when he says that I think it comes down to a mindset of being just more nasty coming to the football.”

Bynum was very respectful of Davis-Gaither’s opinion, but he didn’t seem to buy into guys not wanting to hit opponents.

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 11: Dk Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs after the catch against Cam Bynum #0 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Bynum wasn’t afraid to go into a little more detail, either. He thinks that the Colts defenders could do a little bit better of a job when it comes to bringing down the opposition.

“I think being a little more grit, a little more, you know, tenacity when we’re all chasing the ball there should be, you know, 11 guys around the ball. Every single play when you look, turn on the film, every single player should be in the frame on film. I think we do a good job of that, but every single play it needs to be that same tenacity, that same mindset of we all want to get to the ball.”

Overall, the Colts can’t really practice tackling in the middle of a season. The desire of wanting to be great, as Bynum mentioned, can be focused on, however. That is what will be crucial in the upcoming games.

Indianapolis Needs Better Play From Its Defense

Tackling is not the only issue for the Colts on the defensive side. The collective has let up more than 30 points in three of five matchups so far in 2025. That kind of inconsistency makes it very hard for an offense to keep up.

Indianapolis trusts that Shane Steichen can put points on the board, but it would be nice to not have to score 30 or more to be victorious.

This should become a focus moving forward. One thing is for sure, and it’s that Bynum was not going to publicly agree with Davis-Gaither calling out some players’ efforts.

Parker Abate Parker Abate is a seasoned sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media. He has written more than 2,000 articles covering the NFL, golf and baseball, with a primary focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Abate has covered the NFL Draft in person and has experience conducting one-on-one interviews and covering press conferences. More about Parker Abate

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Colts Safety Breaks Silence After Linebacker’s Tackling Effort Comments

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