Colts Make Final Decision on Sauce Gardner, Tyler Warren Ahead of Vikings Game

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two of their biggest stars when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 25.

Head coach Shane Steichen has officially ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner and tight end Tyler Warren for the team’s Week 7 matchup.

Gardner is dealing with a calf injury suffered during Indianapolis’ Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, Warren continues to recover from a groin injury that also kept him out of last Sunday’s game.

Both players missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before Steichen confirmed their absence on Friday, October 23.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the decision on Friday.

The news presents another challenge for the Colts, who have dropped to 2-4 following their disappointing loss to Tennessee.

Indianapolis will now have to face an undefeated Vikings team without a key offensive weapon and one of its most talented defensive players.

Sauce Gardner Ruled Out After Suffering Calf Injury

Gardner suffered the injury during the third quarter of Indianapolis’ loss to Tennessee on October 18.

The two-time All-Pro cornerback left the game and was unable to return.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI revealed a mild calf strain, leaving Gardner considered week-to-week.

The injury initially raised concerns because Gardner dealt with another calf problem during the 2025 season, which sidelined him for most of the final six games.

However, Gardner expressed optimism about his recovery when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

“I’m not really concerned,” Gardner said, according to the Colts’ official website. “I trust our training staff here, and like I said, it’s not as bad as last year. I’m just happy that it’s not the same spot.”

Despite the encouraging assessment, Gardner’s absence is a significant loss for Indianapolis.

The cornerback has started all six games this season, recording 17 tackles and four passes defended.

His absence could be particularly concerning against a Minnesota offense featuring Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Tyler Warren Set to Miss Second Straight Game

Warren will also remain sidelined after suffering a groin injury during practice ahead of the Colts’ Week 6 matchup with Tennessee.

The second-year tight end was initially listed as questionable before ultimately being held out of that contest.

Although Steichen offered an encouraging assessment earlier this week, Warren was unable to return to practice.

“[Warren’s] progressing really well,” Steichen told reporters Wednesday.

However, the team’s latest decision means Indianapolis will have to manage another game without one of quarterback Daniel Jones’ favorite targets.

Warren has recorded 30 receptions for 213 yards and three total touchdowns through five appearances this season. He has been one of the Colts’ most reliable targets and the team leader in receptions.

His absence removes a valuable receiving option from the Colts’ offense, particularly in the middle of the field.

Veteran tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree could see additional opportunities against Minnesota. Ogletree returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice after previously dealing with an ankle injury.

Without Gardner and Warren, the Colts face an uphill battle against one of the NFL’s remaining undefeated teams.

Indianapolis and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.