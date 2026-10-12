Colts’ Shane Steichen Gets Honest About Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts were not able to win three straight games on Sunday. A Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers did not have a lot of positives moments. While the contest was a bit closer than the 34-22 score may indicate, the defense had severe issues and offense was inconsistent at best. Dropping yet another game is not a good thing when the Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting comfortably at 4-1.

Now, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen and his staff will have to dive into the tape to see what went wrong. That has to start with the guy who is still trying to become the franchise quarterback.

Daniel Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 267 yards in the game. While he didn’t have a turnover, he didn’t throw or run for a touchdown, either. It’s fair to desire the head coach’s opinion on the performance from his signal-caller.

Colts Somewhat Pleased With Jones’ Game In Pittsburgh

Steichen spoke with the media on Monday and didn’t hold back about his appreciation for Jones. He said that he thought the quarterback played well.

“I thought he had a really solid performance,” Steichen said to the media. “I thought he was really good in the pocket stepping up. We knew that they had the two edge rushers. I thought our guys did a really good job of protecting the edge and, you know, not letting [TJ Watt] wreck the game.”

Jones did have a decent amount of time to throw during the contest. He was only sacked on time.

However, the box score didn’t paint Jones in too positive of a light. This is why Steichen defended the Colts’ signal-caller on Monday.

“I thought he delivered the ball accurately throughout the whole game,” Steichen noted. “Obviously towards the end of the game we got into a big heavy pass situation and trying to chuck it down the field which hurt his completion percentage there. All-in-all, I thought he was calm, cool, collective and played a really good game.”

The Jury Is Still Out In Indianapolis About Jones

Overall, it appears as if Jones’ play was up to par with what Steichen expects. Despite that, the Colts still were not able to get the win. If losses continue to pile up, the external noise is going to get a lot louder regarding the most important position in football in Indianapolis.