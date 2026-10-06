Colts Add 17-Touchdown WR to Practice Squad Ahead of Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Washington Commanders in London, 30-13, and are adding pieces ahead of Week 5.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad.

“Colts have signed WR Quez Watkins to their practice squad.”

Watkins last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, but was on three different practice squads before joining Indianapolis.

The wide receiver recorded 1,249 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 98 receptions in his career.

Now on the AFC South team, Quez Watkins gets another opportunity to play in the league again.

Colts Dealing with Injuries at Wide Receiver

Quez Watkins addition to the Indianapolis Colts comes as the team is dealing with multiple injuries in the wide receiver room.

Alec Pierce is on injured reserve (IR) due to an ankle injury, with no timetable for his return, but he could return in Week 7.

Keenan Allen missed Week 4 due to a groin injury, with his short-term future still undetermined.

Ashton Dulin suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win in England, with head coach Shane Steichen revealing that the team will check out Dulin during the week before determining his status for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With multiple players injured, the Indianapolis Colts added a healthy player to the team with multiple years of experience on a playoff team.

Colts Offense Has Been Struggling

Despite the injuries to the receiver room, quarterback Daniel Jones is off to a rocky start in his second season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones has thrown four interceptions and fumbled four times so far this season — he has logged more turnovers than passing touchdowns (3).

Despite the hard start to the season, head coach Shane Steichen has positive words for his starting QB.

“I think he’s done some really good things and then some things we need to clean up,” Steichen said. “But he’s made some big-time throws. … I think he’s doing a good job.”

With more additions to the wide receiver room to make up for the injuries, Jones could get back to his 2025 level, in which he was set to have a career-best passing season before suffering his leg injuries.

Daniel Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal with a maximum value of $100 million in free agency.