Colts HC Defends Daniel Jones Following Rough Performance in Win

The Indianapolis Colts went abroad to London and will come home with a 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Yet the storylines emerging from the game go well beyond the box score.

The Commanders lost Marcus Mariota early, turning to rookie Athan Kaliakmanis. That doomed the team early on as the Washington offense was already without Terry McLaurin. This essentially assured a Colts win, barring disaster.

Daniel Jones, however, did not make things easy. He finished 19-of-34 for 143 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble. He has Jonathan Taylor to thank for carrying the load in London.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke after the game and defended his veteran signal-caller.

Colts HC Defends QB Daniel Jones

The Athletic’s James Boyd shared a quote from Steichen following another shaky performance from Jones.

“I think he’s done some really good things and then some things we need to clean up,” Steichen said. “But he’s made some big-time throws. … I think he’s doing a good job.”

To be fair, Jones was without both Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen on Sunday. Laquon Treadwell was his top receiver with five receptions for 42 yards. Tight end Tyler Warren was next with five receptions for 41 yards. So he was not with his top weapons in the passing game.

That doesn’t excuse his constant turnovers, as he is up to seven through four games.

Steichen has no other choice than to back Jones. The organization has made it pretty clear they lack faith in former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, leaving Steichen and GM Chris Ballard tying their respective futures in Indianapolis to Jones.

Colts Salvage a 2-2 Start

The Colts got off to an 0-2 start and it looked like a lost season could be in store for Steichen and company. But the team pulled off a 19-17 victory over the Houston Texans last week and were gifted a win by the Commanders in London.

The team is in a weak AFC South division and even being 2-2 so far in the AFC is considered an above-average record.

The lingering concern has to do with Jones. He has yet to eclipse 235 passing yards in a game through four games and continues to turn the ball over each and every week. That makes next week’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers the ultimate test for how the remainder of the season will go.

The Steelers will enter with extended rest after a Thursday night game and are scuffling following a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Jones playing a turnover-free game should signal he is turning the corner. But if his rough play continues? The Colts may then be questioning whether he is truly the right man for the job in 2026 and beyond.