Colts’ WR Signing Gets Bold Explanation From Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts are now officially back in the AFC playoff picture. The 0-2 start to the year was concerning, but the team has turned it around. The defense has begun to play better, and the offense put up 30 points in Week 4. The most important thing for Shane Steichen’s group will be building off of recent success. To do that, the players will have to continue to execute on a weekly basis.

The front office will also have to keep its eyes out for potential additions that can help out. This was made evident when the Colts inked wide receiver Quez Watkins to a practice squad contract.

Alec Pierce is on Injured Reserve (IR) after suffering a setback to his heel/ankle ailment. Josh Downs is the leading receiver for Indianapolis, but only averaging 50.5 yards per game. It’s clear that something may be missing, and Steichen admitted as much on Wednesday.

Colts Had Specific Reasoning For Signing Watkins

Steichen spoke to the media on Wednesday and answered plenty of questions regarding the roster. He went into detail about the decision to bring in the speedster in Watkins. It’s safe to say that one attribute was on Steichen’s mind.

“Yeah, no, it’s been a while since I’ve been around him,” Steichen said. “You know, he was a speed guy for us when I was with him in Philadelphia. And so, we’ll see how the week goes, get him out there [Wednesday], see him run around and then we’ll go from there.”

The pass-catcher and Steichen did spend time together with the Philadelphia Eagles. That familiarity certainly helps when a new face arrives. Steichen acknowledged that he knows other guys have speed, but Watkins stands out in that area.

“Yeah, we got some guys. We know [Deion] Burks can run and obviously we’re just looking, looking at what’s out there for a speed element for us.”

Steichen wants to get faster. He was not afraid to admit that on Wednesday. Deion Burks is still a rookie learning the ropes. Watkins, however, is a veteran who can provide some big-play ability if elevated from the practice squad.

Indianapolis Has A Unique Advantage With Watkins

In Week 5, the Colts will take on the Steelers. Watkins spent the 2024 campaign on the practice squad in Pittsburgh. Since then, he has bounced around. Overall, he may be able to give the offense some pointers on what to expect from the defenders in the Steel City.

Watkins has not been active for a regular-season game since 2023. This was when he was with the Eagles. Steichen could have plans to use him down the line.

If not, this can simply just be viewed as a signing to get faster in practice. It won’t hurt the defenders to go up against someone who can move as quickly as the former sixth-round pick.