Former Colts $1.4 Million Signing Lands with NFC West Team

A former Indianapolis Colts special teamer is headed to Los Angeles.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the LA Rams are signing kicker Blake Grupe from the New York Jets‘ practice squad to their 53-man roster.

“The #Rams are moving on from K Harrison Mevis, per me and @MikeGarafolo, as coach Sean McVay authors a special teams shakeup. They are signing Blake Grupe off the #Jets practice squad.”

Grupe played for the Colts in the 2025 season, signing with the team’s practice squad in December of 2025.

The kicker played five games for the AFC South franchise, 11-for-11 on field goal attempts and 10-for-10 on extra points. Grupe also holds the Colts franchise record for the longest field goal, hitting from 60 yards out.

Indy signed Grupe to a one-year, $1.4 million deal in the offseason, but he was released due to roster cuts.

As noted above, Blake Grupe was on the Jets practice squad before signing with the LA Rams.

Colts Kicking Game This Season

The Indianapolis Colts have had issues across the board, but their kicking game has been one of the team’s biggest positives.

Kicker Spencer Shrader has been on top of his game after suffering a torn ACL and MCL that forced him to shut down his 2025 season.

Shrader has been money on the season. The kicker is 16-for-16 on field goals, 6-for-6 from 50 yards or longer, while going 10-for-11 on extra points.

The Colts’ special teamer is one of only two kickers with at least 15 field-goal attempts and a 100% field-goal percentage.

Shrader is in the final year of his current contract and if he holds his level, could be in line for a handsome contract in the coming offseason.

Colts Struggling on the Road

The Indianapolis Colts lost five games on the road in the 2025 season and have lost their two road games of the 2026 season.

Having woes away from the home crowd, head coach Shane Steichen spoke about the team’s struggles in road games.

“Obviously, the record probably speaks for itself, that it’s probably not very good,” Steichen said. “And so, we gotta do a better job on the road for sure. You know, these games, the margin of victory in this league is so small, and when we have an opportunity to make a play, or make the right call, we gotta make it in those situations, you know, on the road, to win these games.”

Questions are being raised in every area for the team. On the field, with the coaching staff and the front office.

If the Colts continue down this path, the team could be in line for a huge revamp for the 2027 season.