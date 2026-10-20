Indiana AG Shares Controversial Take on Former Colts GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts decided to part ways with longtime GM Chris Ballard following Sunday’s surprising loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was in his role for 10 years, and leaves town with one playoff win to his name.

Colts fans were calling for his firing for quite some time, and it appears even those involved in the state government were unhappy with the former GM.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita shared an eye-catching take following Ballard being let go by the Colts.

Indiana AG Shares Hot Take on Colts GM Position

Rokita decided to chime in on the firing with a controversial take of his own on social media.

“They’ll never admit it, but they screwed up when they fired Ryan Grigson, who never had a losing season, always had the team in the hunt, and was only given one head coach,” he wrote. “Ballard was allowed to go through several.”

Citing Grigson as a superior GM was a surprise, especially considering he is often blamed for Andrew Luck taking such punishment early in his career due to offensive line woes.

“They anointed Ballard the ‘greatest GM hire of the 21st century,’ but they failed to realize that acquiring talent means nothing without accountability or a culture focused on winning,” the AG continued. “Instead, they focused on media access, being popular, and being politically correct. Ten years with zero to hang their hat on. Not even a single division title. Here’s a prediction: they’ll now ask for a new stadium or threaten to leave.”

The take went from a football one to a political one, and it’s clear Rokita is not a fan of Ballard. His comments also make it seem like he doesn’t even like the Colts, adding to the polarizing nature of his post.

Franchise Facing Major Transition Period

The hot takes are flowing from all corners of social media as Ballard’s dismissal was long overdue in the eyes of many.

The focus now turns to whether the Colts will dismantle the team before the trade deadline, or try to make a playoff push. Of course, winning the next three games before the November 10 trade deadline would help keep the playoff hopes alive.

The problem is ownership saw a similar push fall flat in 2025, and Ballard even sent two first-round picks to the New York Jets in a move to acquire Sauce Gardner. That trade did not even result in a playoff appearance.

Fans, including Rokita, are fed up in Indianapolis and ownership must decide how much change needs to be made to get back on track. Citing Grigson at this point in time just shows up as a bizarre comment from someone who turned a football move into a political statement.